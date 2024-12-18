Vogue Business and Dubai Design District (d3) to explore sustainability in fashion at inaugural Fashion Futures Dubai

Luxury leaders and innovators to shift the dialogue on sustainability at Fashion Futures Dubai on 6 February 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --The inaugural edition of Fashion Futures Dubai is set to explore pathways to convene luxury leaders, innovators, and policymakers to propel the dialogue on sustainability within the fashion industry. Dubai Design District (d3), a global creative ecosystem, will host the event in strategic partnership with Vogue Business on 6 February 2025.

The highly anticipated event, part of a global series that has already ignited crucial conversations in London, Shanghai, New York, and Tokyo, will be held at d3, the region's leading hub for design, fashion, architecture, and art and one of TECOM Group PJSC's 10 vibrant business districts in Dubai. It follows on the heels of the Autumn/Winter 2025/26 edition of Dubai Fashion Week, the city's official fashion week, also taking place at d3 from 1-6 February.

"Global collaboration is essential for shaping the future of sustainable design," said Khadija Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President of Dubai Design District (d3) at TECOM Group. "Connecting global industry leaders with regional innovators is essential to accelerate the shift towards a more responsible and sustainable fashion ecosystem. By partnering with Vogue Business for Fashion Futures, d3 is offering a platform for emerging design talent to explore and implement sustainable solutions. Fashion Futures Dubai will solidify Dubai's position as a global centre for design excellence, actively contributing to the goals outlined in the Dubai Design Strategy 2033."

Anusha Couttigane, Head of Advisory at Vogue Business, said: "We're thrilled to be bringing our next edition of Fashion Futures to Dubai. Fashion Futures offers an unparalleled opportunity for industry experts to convene and collaborate, as well as for start-ups, innovators and entrepreneurs to showcase groundbreaking solutions that have the power to transform business models for the better. Dubai represents a crucial hub for innovation and an important addition to the Fashion Futures series that is already established in London, New York and Shanghai. The summit will no doubt provide an inspiring forum in which to discuss ideas, celebrate design excellence and establish new partnerships that will fuel the sustainable future of the fashion and luxury industry."

Fashion Futures Dubai will delve into the distinct opportunities to implement sustainability in the region's burgeoning luxury market, characterised by a young demographic with a discerning appreciation for luxury brands. The event will address how the industry can leverage insights from global markets to navigate the journey towards greater sustainability while embracing the region's cultural nuances and its inherent spirit of innovation.

The summit will offer a dynamic programme of keynotes and panel discussions steered by Vogue Business Contributing Editor Sujata Assomull. Esteemed industry experts will share best practices and actionable strategies for integrating sustainability into business models, providing invaluable insights into consumer behaviour, evolving market dynamics, sustainable retail and the nuances of implementing sustainability enhancements in the region. Previous Fashion Futures events have showcased speakers from influential organisations such as the United Nation, along with prominent brands including Ganni, Depop, Vestiaire Collective, Isabel Marant, Mugler, and Aura.

A dedicated exhibition will run alongside the summit, showcasing pioneering solutions from sustainability innovators spanning manufacturing, supply chain, materials, technology, and customer experience. This exhibition will serve as a platform for businesses to demonstrate their commitment to responsible practices and connect with potential collaborators, culminating in a networking reception affording unparalleled opportunities to forge new cross-industry and cross-border relationships.

The collaboration with Vogue Business builds on d3's legacy of harnessing its platform and community to enhance the dialogue around sustainable design across diverse disciplines. Fashion Futures Dubai builds upon the momentum of Design Next, which was launched this past November as a first-of-its-kind exhibition in the UAE focusing on the opportunities and potential of circular design principles, as well as platforms such as the d3 Architecture Exhibition, which explores sustainable urban development and build environments.

Fashion Futures Dubai is open to business leaders, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and Vogue Business members. To register your interest in attending, please visit this website.

