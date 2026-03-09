Vogue Eyewear x GlassesUSA.com Launch Statement Frame to Welcome Spring Summer 2026

ATLANTA, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GlassesUSA.com , a leader in the online eyewear industry, partners with Vogue Eyewear , the global fashion brand known for its playful spirit, inclusivity, and bold self-expression, for the Spring Summer 2026 season. The Vogue Eyewear x GlassesUSA.com frame embodies bold optimism, inviting wearers to step into the season with confidence and style. The partnership introduces a statement-making oversized geometric frame designed to capture the energy of the season's first ray of sunshine, allowing your true self to shine so bright, only available on GlassesUSA.com.

Created to mark the beginning of the sun season, the Vogue Eyewear x GlassesUSA.com style reflects key Spring Summer 2026 trends. Crafted from lightweight nylon fiber for effortless comfort, the frame balances structure, while a subtle metal sun icon at the temples brings a unique touch to your style. The design feels confident and fashion forward, yet easy enough for everyday wear.

Inspired by the feeling of the "First Ray of Sunshine," the launch celebrates the shift into sunny days and renewed energy. With its bold silhouette and seasonal energy, this frame allows personal style to become lighter, brighter and more expressive.

Vogue Eyewear has long been characterized by its commitment to authenticity and self expression, welcoming wearers of all styles to experiment and celebrate their individuality. This collaboration brings that mindset into a single standout frame that blends trend relevance with accessibility.

"Working with Vogue Eyewear lets us bring the most stylish, on-trend designs to our customers," said Arie Tom, CMO of GlassesUSA.com. "Using our customer data, we found a frame that matches their tastes, and launching it for the sun season makes it effortlessly wearable and fashion-forward."

"Our collaboration with the Vogue Eyewear team focused on selecting a frame that reflects the bold, optimistic energy of the season," said Mor Margalit, Director of Brand Merchandising at GlassesUSA.com. "We looked for a silhouette that stays true to Vogue Eyewear's design language while offering a modern, expressive look that works effortlessly day to day."

The Vogue Eyewear x GlassesUSA.com frame is available only at GlassesUSA.com for the start of this spring-summer season!

About GlassesUSA.com

Founded in 2007, GlassesUSA.com , a subsidiary of the Optimax Eyewear group , has quickly become one of the leading direct-to-consumer online eyewear retailers in the United States. We offer the largest selection of styles and brands, with over 10,000 styles of glasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses, making it easy for everyone to find their perfect pair. Our mission is to enhance our customers' lives by delivering eyewear tailored to their unique needs, style preferences, and budgets.

By controlling the entire supply chain, from product design and manufacturing to optical lens production and the digital shopping experience, GlassesUSA.com provides exceptional savings, offering high-quality eyewear at up to 70% off traditional retail prices. Our broad selection includes popular brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley, Prada, and Gucci, as well as our own brands such as Muse, Ottoto, Revel, and Amelia E., starting from just $29, including shipping. GlassesUSA.com also offers a variety of optical lens options, coatings, and upgrades to meet every customer's needs.

GlassesUSA.com develops and deploys innovative technology and AI-driven solutions to transform the eyewear industry and offer customers a seamless shopping experience.

Our products are meticulously crafted in our state-of-the-art optical lab in Atlanta, GA, with next-day shipping available across the US. GlassesUSA.com is part of the Optimax Eyewear group.

For more information, please visit www.GlassesUSA.com

