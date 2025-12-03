Vohra Statement on DOJ Settlement

MIRAMAR, Fla., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Vohra founded Vohra Wound Physicians ("Vohra") in 2000 after recognizing the growing need for high-quality wound care in post-acute centers. Since then, Vohra has grown to become one of the nation's largest and most trusted wound care physician groups, partnering with facilities across the United States to support patients with complex medical needs.

In recent years, as Vohra continued to expand its services and innovate in the field, the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") began reviewing certain aspects of the company's Medicare billing practices, including the medical necessity of surgical debridements and evaluation and management services. From the very beginning, Vohra respectfully disagreed with the DOJ's concerns and cooperated fully throughout the civil investigation. Over time, it became clear that the parties viewed the underlying issues very differently, and in April of this year, the DOJ filed a civil complaint against Dr. Vohra, Vohra Wound Physicians Management LLC, and VHS Holdings, P.A. (collectively, the "Vohra defendants").

In May, the Vohra defendants filed a motion to dismiss the government's complaint, explaining that it did not contain basic details about the alleged conduct. Shortly after this filing, CMS unexpectedly suspended payments to Vohra's physician groups and provided no factual basis to do so. This action created significant operational challenges and raised concerns regarding continuity of care for the thousands of patients who depend on Vohra every day. In response, Vohra and related entities brought a lawsuit against HHS, CMS, Secretary Kennedy, and Administrator Oz, asserting violations of their First and Fifth Amendment rights in connection with the DOJ's False Claims Act ("FCA") case. At the end of July, just before a scheduled preliminary injunction hearing in which the government would have been forced to defend its actions, the parties reached a tentative agreement to resolve both the FCA matter and Vohra's related lawsuit.

Ultimately, Vohra determined that reaching a settlement was the most responsible choice to ensure financial stability and to safeguard uninterrupted care for its patients. Importantly, the settlement includes no admission of liability by any of the Vohra defendants, who continue to firmly deny the allegations. The agreement relates to a small portion of Vohra's historical services and revenue and allows the organization to move forward with clarity and renewed focus.

With this chapter coming to a close, Vohra remains fully committed to its core mission: serving as a trusted partner in wound care and providing expert, patient-centered treatment to the communities that rely on its physicians every day.

