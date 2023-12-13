Voice Controlled Devices Market size to grow by USD 10.51 billion from 2023 to 2028; Growth Driven by Convenience and improved user experience - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The voice controlled devices market by component (hardware and software), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2024-2028" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the voice controlled devices market between 2023 and 2028 is USD 10.51 billion. Convenience and improved user experience is the key factor driving market growth. To facilitate the user's interaction with technology, voice-controlled devices allow for a convenient and effective use of their everyday activities. Furthermore, enabling a more natural and easier user interface for voice control will improve the user experience. Hands-free control will be enabled through devices such as smartphones, Bluetooth speakers and Smart Home appliances that allow you to do multiple tasks simultaneously. Voice assistants that are capable of understanding and responding to human speech, providing personalized assistance and information for their users such as Siri, Alexa, or Google Assistant. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Voice Controlled Devices Market 2024-2028

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, virtual assistants, such as Amazon Alexa, are revolutionizing daily life and e-commerce. Integrating interactive voice response and biometrics, these assistants provide secure authentication for tasks ranging from home automation to healthcare management.

Market Challenge

The issues related to user privacy and cybersecurity threats are significant challenges restricting market growth. The use of voice-based user interfaces for mobile and cloud networks can result in security or data breaches as a result of more information sharing within the network. Moreover, since they are controlled by machine intelligence and sensors that connect to the Internet, voice control devices may be a potential target for hackers. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

In the rapidly evolving landscape of e-commerce and home automation, virtual assistants powered by interactive voice response and IoT technologies have become indispensable. However, concerns over user privacy and the looming threat of cyberattacks are challenges affecting widespread adoption.

The voice controlled devices market has been segmented by component (hardware and software), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. Advanced technology to integrate voice recognition and natural language processing is used in Voice-enabled devices. The microphones, speakers, processors, memory modules, and connections are some of the hardware components for voice control devices. For instance, microphones are needed to interpret the voice commands and respond in a manner that is as precise as possible with such user inputs. In addition, it ensures that the voice control device has enough memory to operate smoothly and is more easily accessible to store data to improve user experience.

The market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period. Advanced technology to integrate voice recognition and natural language processing is used in Voice-enabled devices. The microphones, speakers, processors, memory modules, and connections are some of the hardware components for voice control devices. For instance, microphones are needed to interpret the voice commands and respond in a manner that is as precise as possible with such user inputs. In addition, it ensures that the voice control device has enough memory to operate smoothly and is more easily accessible to store data to improve user experience.





North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.





North America is estimated to contribute 34% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The exponential growth of the Virtual Assistant market in North America during the forecast period is driven by a convergence of cutting-edge technologies. E-commerce thrives with contactless payments, driven by Unified Payments Interface innovations. Interactive voice response and speaker recognition redefine customer service in call centers, enhancing the user experience.

Key Companies in the voice controlled devices market:

ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digi International Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Pebble

Voice Controlled Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 23.07% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 10.51 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.55 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digi International Inc., Microsoft Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International N.V., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Pebble Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Component

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

