Voice4Equity Receives National Funding to Scale Programs for Women Education Leaders

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voice4Equity announced it joined a national cohort of organizations receiving funding and support from NewSchools Venture Fund to diversify the education workforce and improve the preparation of leaders of color.

The investment from NewSchools will help Voice4Equity expand its multi-level programs focused on high school girls, aspiring school superintendents, and sitting superintendents to develop their policy voice, power and influence. The investment will also support the development of new technology that provides access for women education leaders to relevant and useful data, and enable peer-to-peer communications and networking.

"The funding and support that Voice4Equity has received from NewSchools Venture Fund represents a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our growth and reduce the gap in equitable representation at the chief executive level in our nation's schools. After a successful first year, where we engaged women leaders and partners from across the nation in collaboration and learning, I am excited to be able to scale up our impact," said Dr. Christina Kishimoto, founder and CEO of Voice4Equity.

Today, despite women making up a growing majority of the education workforce, more than 70% of school superintendents are men. And while more than half of our nation's school children identify as students of color, more than 90% of superintendents identify as non-Hispanic white. Through its Culturally Relevant Policy Ecosystem™ framework, hybrid professional development programs, and events like the When Women Lead Summit , taking place June 18-21, 2023 in Vancouver, Washington, Voice4Equity is taking a long-view to empower women to close the representation gap and become sought after policy leaders in the field of education.

About Voice4Equity

Voice4Equity was founded to be an advocate for equity and inclusion with a mission to increase the number of women and leaders of color at the policy table. Voice4Equity provides programs, resources, access to data and an e-networking platform for women currently serving as superintendents, as well as those aspiring to executive leadership. Voice4Equity also delivers programs, in partnership with other organizations, that provide opportunities for high-school girls, women in college, and entry-level educators to develop greater policy knowledge and voice.

About NewSchools

NewSchools Venture Fund is a national nonprofit that supports and invests in promising teams of educators and innovators who want to reimagine learning. NewSchools helps teams accomplish their missions to achieve outstanding results for the schools, students and educators they serve. NewSchools is committed to helping students graduate high school prepared and inspired to achieve their most ambitious dreams and plans.Through its investing, management assistance, network building, and thought leadership, NewSchools helps to reimagine PreK-12 education.

