VOICEplug AI and OpenTable Announce Global Integration to Automate Table Reservations

The collaboration spans 20 countries, helping restaurants automate phone-based bookings, and guest communication through multilingual voice AI.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VOICEplug AI , a leading provider of voice-AI automation for restaurants, today announced a global strategic integration with OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech.

This partnership enables AI across 20 countries — including the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Ireland, Portugal, Singapore, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil — enabling restaurants using both platforms to manage table reservations, group bookings, and private-booking inquiries through conversational voice AI in their regional languages.

Reimagining the Guest Experience

Missed calls, long hold times, and manual booking processes often cost restaurants significant revenue. Through this integration, restaurants can automate table, sync real-time availability, and deliver a consistent guest experience without altering existing workflows.

Powered by VOICEplug AI's conversational platform, the solution handles multiple calls simultaneously, confirms reservations instantly, manages cancellations and waitlists, and private-dining requests directly to staff.

Solving Operational Challenges

The partnership helps restaurants:

Recover missed covers and booking leads with 24/7 automated response.

Automate booking management while maintaining hospitality standards.

Reduce staff workload during peak hours.

Enhance guest satisfaction with instant, accurate confirmations synced to OpenTable.

Gain insights from call analytics and booking patterns.

Leaders' Perspective

"Hospitality begins with the first call and too often, that call goes unanswered," said Jay Ruparel, CEO of VOICEplug AI. "Our partnership with OpenTable enables restaurants to engage guests instantly, automate reservations, and deliver hospitality that scales globally."

About VOICEplug AI

VOICEplug AI is a conversational-AI platform for restaurants that automates phone, drive-thru, kiosk, and reservation interactions. It integrates with major POS, CRM, and guest-management systems to reduce costs and grow revenue. Products like ReserveVOICE automate table with consistent hospitality.

Learn more at www.voiceplug.ai .

About OpenTable

OpenTable, part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), is a global leader in restaurant technology, helping more than 60,000 restaurants worldwide fill over 1.9 billion seats annually. OpenTable's technology enables restaurants to focus on their guests, their teams, and their bottom line while helping diners discover and book the perfect table for every occasion.

