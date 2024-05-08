Voices for Humanity Empowers Students With Jen Nickerson

LOS ANGELES, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientology Network's VOICES FOR HUMANITY, the weekly series presenting heroic change makers from a variety of faiths, cultures and nations working to uplift their communities, announces a new episode featuring the work of educator Jen Nickerson, premiering on May 8, 2024.

VOICES FOR HUMANITY airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Scientology Network.

Jen Nickerson is working to help stem shockingly high levels of illiteracy and school dropout rates with an innovative program that focuses on the fundamentals of studying.

Over 30 million adults in the US cannot read, write or do basic math above a third-grade level. Jen Nickerson is working to help stem the shockingly high levels of illiteracy and school drop-out rates with an innovative program that focuses on the fundamentals of studying, bringing new hope to students and their families.

ABOUT JEN NICKERSON

Jen Nickerson traces her passion for educating back to her own childhood in Iowa City, Iowa. But as an adult, seeing the effects of a dysfunctional public school system—high illiteracy and drop-out rates correlating to high crime and incarceration rates—prompted her to seek a better teaching method. She found it in Applied Scholastics, an educational approach based on L. Ron Hubbard's Study Technology. Along with her colleagues at the Clearwater Community Learning Center in Clearwater, Florida, Jen helped establish a school specifically designed to reach out to struggling students from low-income families. To date, Jen Nickerson and her team have empowered over 10,000 students with Study Technology, proving the problems of illiteracy are a byproduct of a dysfunctional system and not a reflection of the learning abilities of the individual student.

Jen Nickerson is the executive director of the Community Learning Center in Clearwater, Florida.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

SOURCE Church of Scientology International