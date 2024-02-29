Voices for Non-Opioid Choices Coalition Applauds Introduction of Alternatives to PAIN Act in Senate

Following introduction of a companion bill in the House, momentum builds for preventing unnecessary exposure to opioids among American seniors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Senate took a crucial step forward in the fight to prevent opioid addiction by introducing the bipartisan Alternatives to Prevent Addiction in the Nation (PAIN) Act. The Alternatives to PAIN Act will ensure that all Americans can access safe, effective, non-addictive pain management approaches. In the process, the Alternatives to PAIN Act can prevent opioid addiction that occurs following an acute pain incident and save lives.

This bipartisan legislation would:

Voices for Non-Opioid Choices Logo

Limit patient cost-sharing for patients receiving non-opioid-based pain relief under Medicare Part D plans;

Prohibit the utilization of step therapy and prior authorization for these drugs; and

Encourage the continued dialogue between patients and their healthcare professionals about preferences in pain management choices.

"Over one million American seniors are diagnosed with opioid addiction every year," said Chris Fox, Executive Director of the Voices for Non-Opioid Choices Coalition . "If we want to solve this crisis, we need to prevent addiction where we can. This includes ensuring that seniors have choices when managing their pain and can easily access non-addictive approaches. The Alternatives to PAIN Act is designed to do just that."

"Opioid addiction doesn't discriminate by age and, sadly, Medicare beneficiaries are at particular risk," said Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ). "Too often, Medicare Part D makes it unaffordable for seniors to get non-opioid pain relievers and forces them to settle for a prescription with a higher risk of addiction and overdose. Our bill would remove these barriers so that seniors are able to choose the treatment that is best for them."

"The opioid crisis continues to wreak havoc on families and communities across the country, including in North Carolina," said Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC). "This bipartisan, pragmatic legislation will help prevent opioid addiction before it starts by leveling the playing field for non-opioid alternatives, ensuring seniors have uninterrupted access to non-opioid, non-addictive alternatives."

In January, Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) and Representative Tony Cárdenas (D-CA) introduced companion legislation, The Alternatives to PAIN Act (H.R. 7142), in the House of Representatives.

The Alternatives to PAIN Act was introduced and co-sponsored by Sens. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) and Thom Tillis (R-NC).

Read the bill text HERE .

About Voices for Non-Opioid Choices

Voices for Non-Opioid Choices is a nonpartisan coalition dedicated to preventing opioid addiction before it starts by increasing patient and provider access to non-opioid therapies and approaches to manage acute pain. For more information, visit www.nonopioidchoices.org.

