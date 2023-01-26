Voices of Note 2023 Season, Featuring Six Performances and Kicks Off $250,000 Capital Campaign

Various artists sing about facing and conquering personal challenges, embracing diversity, and moving on in a post-pandemic world.

New music from Andrew Lippa (I Am Harvey Milk), Stephen Sondheim (Into the Woods, Sweeney Todd), Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and more.

ATLANTA, Ga., Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voices of Note (VON) is a catalyst for social change. The renowned Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus comprise the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents three annual concert experiences defined by musical excellence and a commitment to promoting equality for all people. Voices of Note believes that the most effective way to deliver the message of equality for all people is with music. Through music, they're changing hearts and minds.

"While the organization has continued its mission over the past two years, this is an unmistakable sign of hope, a chance to pick up where we left off the 2022 season, and an opportunity to be more innovative in our efforts to bring arts of the song to Atlanta," said David Aurilio, Executive Director. "Voices of Note is proud of our more than 42-year service to the arts in Atlanta, as we've worked with our partners to create space for social change, inspiring creative opportunities to share different perspectives within our community."

The 2023 season begins the Atlanta Women's Chorus celebrating its 10th anniversary, kicking off the season with its show "Finding Light and Resilience." As the title suggests, the songs elicit the feeling of light and resilience in the human experience. Moving choral pieces such as "Where the Light Begins" by Susan LaBarr, "Does the World Say?" by Kyle Pederson, "Earth Song" by Frank Ticheli, "Song for Justice" by Kim Andre Arnesen, and "Holding Our Breath" by Carlos Cordero represent both beauty and struggle. They will also return to some previous concerts, such as "Spark" by Eric William Barnum, our commission pieces by Sarah Quartel, "Refuge," and, of course, "For Good" by Stephen Schwartz.

"We're excited for this next season of Voices of Note, as the Atlanta Women Chorus will celebrate their 10-year anniversary this March," said Melissa Arasi, Artistic Director - Atlanta Women's Chorus. "We are always proud of the AWC's ability to bring the best in choral performances to life for audiences all over Atlanta - especially in communities that may not have the chance to see such amazing artistry live. For instance, we've been happy to support organizations like Families First."

In addition, Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus premeirers the " Songs of the Phoenix", a large 10-movement choir work featuring original compositions by some of today's most renowned composers like Stephen Schwartz, Ingrid Michaelson, and the late Stephen Sondheim. The piece will center on themes of triumph, rebirth, and joy, all of which are common responses to a devastating loss. The songs' lyricists and composers will each share personal anecdotes from their respective backgrounds in culture, religion, and the human experience.

"Our upcoming concert features the east coast premiere of a major work "Songs of the Phoenix." Compiled by award-winning musical theatre composer Andrew Lippa, this work features the talents of an incredibly diverse group of lyricists and composers, including Siedah Garrett, Ingrid Michaelson, Stephen Schwartz, Diana Syrse, Melissa Li, and Stephen Sondheim.," said Don Milton, Artistic Director - Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus. "The piece takes the audience on an inspiring, fun, challenging, and powerful journey. Incredibly diverse in terms of race (Black, Pacific Islander, Chinese, Mexican, and White), gender (female, male, and trans), sexual orientation (gay, straight, bi, and pan), artistic genre (opera, theater, performance art, and pop), and age (spanning four decades and more), the artists who participated represent a wide range of perspectives."

Through their music, Voices of Note reaches an average of 2,000 new attendees each season. AGMC brings in an average of 3,000 attendees, and AWC an average of 1,000 first-time attendees.

Atlanta Women's Chorus

"Finding Light and Resilience" - 10th Anniversary of the Women's Project of the AGMC

Encore Date: March 18, 2023

Times: 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Venue: St Luke's Episcopal Church - 435 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Artistic Director: Melissa T. Arasi

"Who Tells Your Story

"Encore Date: June 3, 2023

Times: 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Lassiter Concert Hall - 2601 Shallowford Rd, Marietta, GA 30066

Artistic Director: Melissa T. Arasi

Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus

Songs of the Phoenix

Encore Date: March 25, 2023

Times: 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Venue: St Luke's Episcopal Church - 435 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

Artistic Director: Don Milton

Returning to the Root

Encore Date: June 9 and 10, 2023

Times: 8:00 p.m.

Venue: TBD

Artistic Director: Don Milton

About the Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus, Atlanta Women's Chorus, and Voices of Note:

Voices of Note, the not-for-profit organization governing our choruses, is a catalyst for social change. The renowned Atlanta Gay Men's Chorus and Atlanta Women's Chorus comprise the largest community music organization in the Southeast. Each chorus presents three annual concert experiences defined by musical excellence and a commitment to promoting equality for all people. It provides an opportunity to be inspired, a journey to places in hearts and minds that have yet to be explored, and a voyage into the perspective of our neighbors, teachers, siblings and friends. Above all, Voices of Note believes that the most effective way to deliver the message of equality for all people is with music. Through music, we are changing hearts and minds.

