Voicify LLC receives investment from Martech Ventures to accelerate growth, geographic expansion, and product development

BOSTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicify (www.voicify.com), a voice experience platform company, announced it has completed a significant round of financing from Boston-based Martech Ventures. With this investment, Voicify will expand the senior leadership team, open an office in Los Angeles and continue to invest in product development. Voicify was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Jeff McMahon, Chief Executive Officer of Voicify said, "This financing is well timed as it builds on an exceptional year in which Voicify has quickly developed a leadership position within the Voice landscape. We will use the funds to expand our talented team and to invest further in our voice experience platform."

About Voicify and the Company's Voice Experience Management PlatformTM

Voicify is the market leader in voice experience management software that combines voice optimized content management, cross-platform deployment, and voice-specific customer insights.

The Voicify Voice Experience PlatformTM enables marketers to connect with their customers by creating highly engaging and personalized voice experiences that are automatically deployed to a broad array of voice platforms such as voice assistants (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana), chatbots and other services. The platform enables non-technical users to deploy feature-rich voice applications quickly and efficiently while offering the flexibility of unlimited customization.

Once brands have built and deployed a voice application on the Voicify Platform, brand authors can administer voice content within the Voicify Voice Content Management SystemTM. The Voice Content Management SystemTM offers an intuitive interface that allows non-technical personnel to create, modify, and remove content for a voice application. This allows brands to create and maintain voice experiences that are more dynamic and engaging.

To learn more about Voicify or to schedule a demo of the Company's Voice Experience PlatformTM please visit www.voicify.com.

About Martech Ventures

Martech Ventures (www.martechventures.com) is an investment firm focused on the MarTech space. In addition to growth capital, the Partners at Martech Ventures bring significant operating experience in strategic planning, finance, technology, and business development. Martech seeks to partner with energetic management teams who are leading high growth businesses with revenue of $500k to $10MM. The firm is particularly interested in leveraging its Partners' proven track record of managing and exiting high growth businesses to help entrepreneurs maximize shareholder value and achieve their goals.

Media Contact: Robert Naughton, rnaughton@voicify.com, 617-480-7679





SOURCE Voicify

Related Links

http://www.voicify.com

