Voicify, LLC receives second round of funding from multiple investors

BOSTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Voicify (www.voicify.com), a voice experience platform company, announced it has completed a $2 million round of funding from several leading early-stage investors. This is Voicify's second round of financing. Participation in the round included both new and returning investors. With this investment, Voicify will continue to advance the platform and expand its team to meet the significant interest from the market.

Jeff McMahon, Chief Executive Officer of Voicify said, "The response from the investment community was overwhelming. We were oversubscribed within a few weeks of going to market and we were able to close within thirty days of starting the fund-raising process. We were fortunate to be able to bring in top tier investors who really understand the space and are already adding a lot of value." McMahon added, "we plan on using the additional capital to solidify our leadership position in the market by investing further in our technology platform and expanding our engineering, customer service and business development teams."

Voicify has already established a clear leadership role in the enterprise voice app creation space. While much of the market is focused on building tools for developers to assist in building voice apps with limited functionality, Voicify has achieved significant traction with many leading global brands. This is largely attributed to the fact that Voicify's more robust platform was built specifically for the needs of marketing departments of major brands and organizations.

About Voicify and the Company's Voice Experience Management PlatformTM

Voicify is the market leader in enterprise voice experience management software. The Company's platform combines voice optimized content management, cross-platform deployment, and voice-specific customer insights. Voicify was established in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

The Voicify Voice Experience ManagerTM enables marketers to connect with their customers by creating highly engaging and personalized voice experiences that are automatically deployed to a broad array of voice platforms such as voice assistants (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana), chatbots and other services. The platform enables non-technical users to deploy feature-rich voice applications quickly and efficiently while offering the flexibility of unlimited customization.

Once brands have built and deployed a voice application on the Voicify Platform, brand authors can administer voice content within the Voicify PlatformTM. Voicify's platform offers an intuitive interface that allows non-technical personnel to create, modify, and remove content for a voice application. This allows brands to create and maintain voice experiences that are more dynamic and engaging.

To learn more about Voicify or to schedule a demo of the Company's Voice Experience ManagerTM please visit www.voicify.com.

