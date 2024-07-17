Volatile Hurricane Season Prompts Utilities to Harden Their Power Grid

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 hurricane season is already in motion as recovery efforts are underway in the wake of Hurricane Beryl. Each May, NOAA issues their Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook which estimates the number of tropical storms and hurricanes for the upcoming season. This year, NOAA predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal Atlantic hurricane season, with 17-25 named storms (average is 14), 8-13 hurricanes (average is 7), and 4-7 major hurricanes (average is 3).1 This is concerning news as parts of the Caribbean and Gulf Coast are only just beginning the recovery process from Hurricane Beryl as utilities work to restore power for millions of people.

Copperweld Stingray™ Copper-Clad Steel transformer riser wire is in stock for hurricane season.

Being proactive reduces downtime

Before hurricane season, Copperweld prepares a large inventory of Stingray™ Copper-Clad Steel (CCS) transformer riser wire and prioritizes expedited delivery to aid hurricane relief efforts. While we do everything we can to support utilities affected by storm damage, utilities can also take actions to protect against storm-related outages by proactively ordering a supply of Stingray CCS riser wire before the next hurricane arrives.

Copperweld Stingray is a flexible, easy-to-install, covered, copper-clad steel, high-voltage transformer riser wire designed for use between primary-phase conductors and equipment bushings. Stingray's CCS construction provides more reliable connections and greater mechanical strength than copper in high winds. In addition, Stingray's UV-protected TPV covering helps mitigate power outages due to wildlife and vegetation contact which result in arcing, ultimately damaging or tripping the connected transformer.

Stingray features and benefits:

Endures stress longer – more resistant to wind fatigue and weather damage with up to 5x more flex fatigue endurance and 1.5x more break load strength than copper riser wire

Stingray CCS riser wire endures stress longer than copper riser wire

Pole-top transformer riser wires are subjected to a high level of shear force trauma in the form of flexing, bending, jerking, and vibration. To back up CCS's century-long reputation for superior strength, Copperweld's engineering team performed flex fatigue tests to simulate the abuse riser wire receives in the field. Copperweld CCS conductors displayed up to five times greater flex endurance than the equivalent copper samples.

Stingray is faster to strip and connect than traditional covered riser wire

Stingray's Copper-Clad Steel construction is flexible, yet holds its form when suspended, making connection less cumbersome. Plus, its TPV covering can be easily stripped with a single ring cut. Watch this video that shows Stingray being prepared for connection in a few seconds.

Other ways to harden your power grid

In addition to Stingray riser wire, Copperweld also offers Century and ArcAngel high-strength CCS grounding conductors.

Century conductors have been installed in the harshest environments for over 100 years. With over twice the strength of copper, Century is used in applications where high tensile strength, corrosion resistance, and theft deterrence are desired.

ArcAngel is a superior CCS grounding conductor for substation grounding applications where electrical performance is critical and flexibility is needed, while still offering all the benefits of Century products.

If you'd like more information about how Copperweld can help utilities prepare for this hurricane season, contact the Copperweld sales team at [email protected] or connect with your local manufacturer's representative:

Copperweld is the world leader in bimetallic wire and cable specializing in power, grounding, and signal conductors for building construction, power grid, utilities, communications, and transportation. For over 100 years, their mission has been to make the most reliable, sustainable, and innovative wire and cable products on the market. Copperweld's metallurgical expertise and engineered solutions result in bimetallic products that enhance performance, extend service life, conserve copper, improve energy efficiency, and reduce incentives for theft. Their American-made products are manufactured in the heart of the USA, and the culture of excellence and innovation that inspired them over a century ago still drives them today.

