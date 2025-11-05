Volcan de mi Tierra Partners With The Only Caviar and TY Bar At The Four Seasons Hotel New York

Leading Luxury Tequila Brand Celebrates Craftsmanship With Landmark Caviar Pairing Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcan de mi Tierra, the family-owned luxury Tequila brand created through a joint venture between Mexico's esteemed Gallardo family and global luxury leader Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), celebrated The 6th Taste, a landmark tasting experience held on Dia de Los Muertos in collaboration with The Only Caviar and TY Bar at the Four Seasons Hotel New York.

This first-time meeting of two pinnacle crafts featured live music, handcrafted cocktails, and a series of curated pairings. A second ticketed tasting experience will take place at TY Bar place on New Years Eve, December 31, 2025.

"In partnership with The Only Caviar and TY Bar, Volcan de mi Tierra is proud to redefine what modern luxury tastes like," said Carlos Pechieu, CEO of Volcan de mi Tierra. "Our guests enjoyed a new level of sophistication as each pairing revealed a new dimension of flavor, texture, and provenance between tequila and caviar."

Maria Tampakis, Executive Chef, Four Seasons Hotel New York said, "TY Bar is passionate about creating experiences that invite our guests to explore flavor in unexpected and memorable ways. The 6th Taste was a rare opportunity to celebrate the artistry of both Volcan de mi Tierra and The Only Caviar, a union of heritage, innovation and indulgence. We are honored to have brought this extraordinary collaboration to life on such a meaningful night."

"Our goal was to surprise the palate while respecting tradition," said Diego Sabino, Founder of The Only Caviar. "Caviar and tequila may come from opposite worlds, yet both tell a story of land, patience, and precision. When paired with intention, they unlock a new dimension of taste."

A world premiere in four chapters, The 6th Taste showcased a harmonious journey through craftsmanship. The pairing chapters included: Volcan Blanco with White Sturgeon, Volcan Reposado with Siberian Sturgeon, Volcan X.A. with Ossetra Sturgeon and exclusive to Four Seasons, a grand finale featuring the handcrafted and small-batch, Volcan Blanco Tahona with the elusive and ethereal Albino Sturgeon.

About Volcan de mi Tierra

Volcan de mi Tierra represents more than 250 years of passion and entrepreneurship, combining generations of the Gallardo family's deep roots in Mexico since 1774 with Moët Hennessy's luxury savoir-faire. Volcan de mi Tierra has its own distillery NOM 1523, located at the foot of the volcano named Tequila and houses a unique manufacturing technique to uncompromisingly craft luxury tequila.

About Four Seasons Hotel New York

Experience luxury in Midtown Manhattan at a modern-deco landmark designed by the renowned architect I.M. Pei. Nestled between Park and Madison Avenues, the Four Seasons Hotel New York offers a prestigious address just steps from Central Park and premier Madison Avenue shopping. Relax in some of Manhattan's most spacious, sunlit suites, boasting unparalleled city and park views. Elevate your stay with serene elegance high above the vibrant energy of the city at this iconic hotel near Central Park.

About TY Bar

TY Bar is a stylish, soaring space inspired by Art Deco design. Renowned as a vibrant après-work destination, it's perfect for intimate conversations or lively socializing. Discover a curated menu of bespoke cocktails that celebrate signature drinks from different eras of New York's rich history. Enjoy your drink by the soaring windows, cozy up near the intimate fireplace, or take in the view overlooking the grand lobby.

About The Only Caviar

With over 50 years of expertise in sustainable sturgeon farming, The Only offers unparalleled quality and refinement. At The Only, we commit to purity, provenance, and perfection. Our caviar is sourced from the finest sturgeons raised in world-class Italian conditions, as close to wild as responsibly possible. Driven by excellence and sustainability, we deliver a product that elevates the modern connoisseur's expectations. This is caviar as it should be—authentic, traceable, unforgettable.

