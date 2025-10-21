VOLCAN DE MI TIERRA AND HANDSHAKE BAR PRESENT "TLETL" A ONE-OF-A-KIND FORMULA 1® EXPERIENCE IN MEXICO CITY

Together, the partners will unite three remarkable worlds: the craftsmanship of Volcan Tequila, the artistry of Handshake Bar, and the spectacle of Formula 1 creating TLETL.

Beneath the roar of engines, a deeper fire burns. Hidden in the heart of the paddock, TLETL is a secret sanctuary of craft — a speakeasy born from the molten soul of Mexico, mixed by the fire of the agave and the energy of the race.

The name "Tletl" (pronounced TLEH-tl) means "fire" in Náhuatl, the ancient language of the Mexica civilization. It is a tribute to the primal element that shapes both tequila and volcanoes — a symbol of transformation, energy, and hidden power.

Curated by the legendary Handshake Bar and fueled by Tequila Volcan de mi Tierra, TLETL draws from ancient volcanic energy and the spirit of ritual. Step inside and descend into a subterranean experience where stone meets smoke, and each cocktail is an ember, a ceremony, a spark.

This is not just a bar. It is a place for those who move with quiet intensity, who seek heat behind silence, and who understand: some fires burn where no one looks.

As engines rev and crowds roar, another venue inside the iconic Grand Prix gates will host revelry unlike anywhere else. Step into TLETL, a gracefully adorned speakeasy within the F1 Paddock Club™ – an invitation to discover the undiscovered side of Mexico, where innovation, elegance, and precision are masterfully crafted behind an unmistakable golden bottle cap. Emblazoned with the Gallardo family emblem, the space reveals a luxurious world accented with subtle nods to Mexico's most cherished tradition, Día de los Muertos.

Guests will indulge in three exquisite cocktails featuring Volcan's X.A. and Blanco Tahona (B.T), expressions celebrated for their uncompromising production and distinct profiles. While Volcan's prestigious tequilas are exceptional on their own, Handshake Bar will elevate the liquids through a menu of unique cocktails crafted by its award-winning bartenders. The result: a sensory experience that captures the heartbeat of Mexico, with every sip a toast to heritage and innovation.

Olive Oil -Volcan Banco, Olive Oil, Green apple - Rosemary

LYCHEE- Volcan Blanco Tahona - Lychee Sake- Lime- Jasmine Tea

Orange wine- Volcan X.A- Mezcal- Passion fruit- Orange wine- Tonka Bean

"As we embark on this incredible partnership with F1, we wanted to champion the undiscovered side of Mexico: a side rooted in authenticity, creativity, and uncompromising dedication to craft," said Carlos Pechieu, CCO of Volcan de mi Tierra. "There's no one else we could imagine sharing this stage with than Handshake Bar. With them on our side, as part of our crew, we're proud to bring an experience that celebrates the very best of Mexico's tradition."

This collaboration marks the next evolution in Volcan de mi Tierra's ongoing partnership with Formula 1. Following previous activations in Las Vegas, the Mexico City Grand Prix continues to underscore Volcan's dynamic growth on the global stage and its ability to seamlessly merge Mexican tradition with modern luxury. TLETL will exude the distinct characteristics of Volcan: luxurious, simple, and prestigious, incorporating design touches inspired by both Día de los Muertos and the high-performance spirit of Formula 1. From a tunnel entrance illuminated with the partners' names to a Bond-esque bar and prestige altar adorned with moments for the occasion, TLETL will stand as the premier race day destination to toast one of the world's greatest sporting events.

For Handshake Bar, the collaboration represents a natural fit. "Volcan shares our belief in elevating Mexico to the world stage through craft and innovation," said Marcos Di Battista - Co founder "Together, we're creating an unparalleled race-day experience that brings together the very best of Mexican spirits."

From the tequila and cocktails to the speakeasy itself, TLETL will reflect Volcan's simple yet elegant aesthetic — a space where Mexico's most refined expressions of craftsmanship, artistry, and celebration converge in one unforgettable moment.

For more information on Volcan de mi Tiera and Handshake Bar, please visit volcan.com, follow @volcantequila on IG, and contact their agency of record, OVERTON & ASSOCIATES.

About Volcán de mi Tierra

Volcan de mi Tierra represents more than 250 years of passion and entrepreneurship, combining generations of the Gallardo family's deep roots in Mexico since 1774 with Moët Hennessy's luxury savoir-faire. Volcan de mi Tierra has its own distillery NOM 1523, located at the foot of the volcano named Tequila, and housing its unique production capabilities and techniques to uncompromisingly craft luxury Tequila.

About Handshake

Handshake is a cocktail bar with a secret bar concept. Focusing on providing the customer with a unique experience from the service, drinks, appearance and atmosphere of the bar. Located in Zona Rosa, which is considered one of the main zones of tolerance in the city for LGBT community and the so-called urban tribes.

The Handshake experience is a 32 seats the first space on the upper deck that is connected to second experiences of 50 seats on the basement. The service is very professional, but at the same time personal, relaxed and calm. We focus on quality drinks, high-end glassware and ice. However, the ultimate goal is for our clients to enjoy themselves and feel at home.

