Voler Strategic Advisors Launches Summer Internship Program

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voler Strategic Advisors, a San Jose based public relations firm, announced the launch of their 2023 summer internship program for college juniors and seniors.

"As a first-generation college student, internships were vital to my growth by allowing me to explore a world of career possibilities and develop a professional network. With our internship program, we are excited to provide students the opportunity to gain valuable work experience in our creative field," said Perla A. Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer, Voler Strategic Advisors. "As has been the case for our firm in previous years, we aren't simply looking for interns, we are also looking to develop future team members."

The internship is open to college students going into their junior and senior years. To apply, students need to send their resume and examples of their work to: [email protected] by Monday, June 12, 2023, at 5:00 PM. The firm encourages for applicants to be creative in their submissions.

Besides the opportunity to work with award-winning creatives, the summer program will also incorporate guest speakers from the worlds of media, politics, and entertainment.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results.

For more information: www.volersa.com

