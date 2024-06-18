Voler Strategic Advisors Recognized at 45th Annual Telly Awards for Excellence in Video Advertising

Videos created for educational institutions highlight clients' academic, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Strategic Advisors is the winner of four Telly Awards in the categories of Education Institution; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion; Education Institution; and Education & Discovery. Over 200 leading experts from advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks chose the winners.

Selected from over 12,000 entries submitted from 50 states and six continents, Telly Award winners include respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies, and publishers.

Voler Strategic Advisors is a woman-led communications firm based in Silicon Valley that specializes in enhancing academic institutions' public profiles and multi-lingual engagement with enrolled and prospective students and families. Its award-winning videos highlighted initiatives at public schools promoting enrollment, bilingualism, educational equity, parent involvement, and student accomplishments.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the Telly Awards for our video production and communications work once again in 2024," says Rolando Bonilla, Chief Strategy Officer, Voler Strategic Advisors. "We are proud of our team of storytelling experts who are showcasing our clients' amazing work via their top-notch scriptwriting, interviewing, videography and editing."

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service communications firm providing a spectrum of services, including public relations, crisis management, and strategic solutions designed to empower public and private organizations. Built on the fundamental belief that effective communication drives success, we are dedicated to delivering client-inspired strategies that foster positive outcomes for the diverse communities we serve. For more information, visit: https://volersa.com/

About The Telly Awards: The Telly Awards are the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receive over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and six continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts, including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrate. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub, and We Are Parable. For more information: https://www.tellyawards.com/

SOURCE Voler Strategic Advisors