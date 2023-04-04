Voler Strategic Advisors Selects Fátima Rodríguez, Dr. Ph.D. to Serve as Chair of Firm's Health Communications Division

Rodríguez brings extensive experience in healthcare public policy and academia

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Voler Strategic Advisors, a San José based public relations firm, announced the selection of Fátima M. Rodríguez, Dr. Ph.D. to serve as the Chair of the firm's Health Communications division.

"In selecting Fátima to serve as chair of the firm's health communications division, we have selected an accomplished expert in healthcare public policy and academia," said Perla A. Rodríguez, Chief Executive Officer, Voler Strategic Advisors. "Her extensive background in healthcare, coupled with her experience developing messaging for diverse communities, make her the ideal candidate to serve our healthcare partners in a consistently evolving landscape."

Prior to Voler, Rodríguez served in Kaiser Permanente's National Diversity & Inclusion unit. She also worked for the L.A. Care Health Plan where she worked to improve culturally and linguistically appropriate services to over 1 million Medi-Cal, Health Families, and Healthy Kids members in Los Angeles County. In academia, her experience includes authoring various books, including co-authoring The Nation's Health, Sixth Edition with former University of California, San Francisco, Chancellor, and member of the Johnson and Clinton presidential administrations, Dr. Phillip R. Lee.

"The recent pandemic taught the world the importance of reaching out to diverse communities in order to save lives," said Fátima M. Rodríguez, Chair, Health Division, Voler Strategic Advisors. "Through my work at Voler, I look forward to helping our partners better reach their core constituencies in order to support their work of creating safe and healthy communities."

Rodríguez holds an AB with Honors distinction in Human Biology with a focus in U.S. health policy. She also holds a Master of Public Health from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a Doctor of Public Health from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. For more information: www.volersa.com

