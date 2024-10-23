Voler Strategic Advisors Takes Home Six Awards at the 20th Annual Davey Awards

The fast-growing communications firm wins one gold and five silver awards in video and corporate identity categories.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Strategic Advisors is thrilled to announce it has been named a multiple winner at the prestigious 20th Annual Davey Awards. The firm secured a remarkable six awards across various categories, solidifying its position as a leader in creative and strategic communications.

The Davey Awards celebrate the best work from creative agencies of all sizes, including boutique firms like Voler Strategic Advisors. The international competition recognizes excellence in various fields, including Video, Advertising & Marketing, Mobile Apps & Sites, Social Media, Branded Entertainment, Emerging Tech, and Podcasts.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized six times at the Davey Awards," said Perla Rodriguez, CEO, at Voler Strategic Advisors. "This achievement is a testament to our team's dedication, creativity, and strategic expertise."

Voler Strategic Advisors won recognition in the following Davey Awards categories:

Film/Video-Social Good, Gold 2024

Film/Video-General-Education, Silver 2024 (2 separate awards)

(2 separate awards) Film/Video Campaign-Schools & Universities, Silver 2024

Corporate Identity-Logos, Silver 2024

Film/Video-Non-Profit, Silver 2024

Rolando Bonilla, Chief Strategy Officer, at Voler Strategic Advisors, remarked, "This recognition fuels our commitment to delivering exceptional results. Our team is passionate about building impactful campaigns for our clients, nearly all of which are public-serving institutions. We are proud that three of these six awards were for bilingual projects in Spanish and English that engaged diverse audiences."

The Davey Awards are judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), an exclusive group of top professionals from leading brands, media agencies, and marketing firms, including Spotify, Nissan, Tinder, Condé Nast, Disney, Microsoft, and many others. Visit aiva.org for more information.

Voler Strategic Advisors has been lauded as one of Silicon Valley's fastest-growing communications firms–it has doubled in size in recent months, hiring across its leadership, strategic communications, and video teams.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. Learn more at: https://volersa.com/

