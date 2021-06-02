Voler Strategic Advisors Wins 6 Telly Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Strategic Advisors has won three Silver Telly Awards and three Bronze Telly Awards, for a total of six wins at the 42nd Annual Telly Awards. Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by the Telly Award Judging Council, a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology.

Voler Strategic Advisors produced the award-winning videos with the intention to raise awareness and empower communities, particularly important during a period marked by a global pandemic and increased disparities.

"We are honored to receive six Telly Awards in categories that recognize the power of driving social impact and social responsibility through video storytelling," says Perla Rodriguez, CEO, Voler Strategic Advisors. "To be recognized in the industry for our creativity and messaging is an accomplishment and proof that our reach as strategic communicators is limitless when we aim to tell stories that are universal and empowering."﻿

The full list of Telly Awards for Voler Strategic Advisors:

East Palo Alto: Stop the Spread Campaign

2021 Silver Telly Winner

Category: Social Video Series-Series: Public Service & Activism

Sonrisas: Diego's Story

2021 Silver Telly Winner

Category: Social Video General-Social Impact

Sonrisas: Diego's Story

2021 People's Telly

Silver Telly Winner

Category: People's Telly General-Social Video

Santa Cruz County: Save Lives Campaign

2021 Bronze Telly Winner

Category: Social Video Series-Series: Social Impact

East Palo Alto: Stop the Spread Campaign

2021 Bronze Telly Winner

Category: Branded Content Campaign-Campaign: Social Responsibility

Sonrisas: Diego's Story

2021 Bronze Telly Winner

Category: Social Video General-Not For Profit

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and communications strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We offer solutions that are client-inspired, success driven and always inclusive of the communities that you serve.

For more information: www.volersa.com

About The Telly Awards: The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub, and Independent Filmmaker Project.

For more information: www.tellyawards.com

SOURCE Voler Strategic Advisors

Related Links

volersa.com

