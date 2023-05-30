Voler Strategic Advisors Wins 6 Telly Awards for Video Production Uplifting Community Resources

Award-winning videos emphasize community empowerment and prosperity.

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Strategic Advisors won six awards at the 44th Annual Telly Awards in the categories of Sustainability, Social Impact, Education, Public Relations, and Politics. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens.

Collectively, Voler Strategic Advisors' award-winning videos promote community empowerment in education, local politics and government. They share the importance of connecting schools to their communities through vital resources including higher education, art, social equity, and financial literacy. The winning videos also provide informative, engaging messages about local government elections and resident resources.

"Voler is proud to highlight the organizations and support systems that are actively advancing community-centered programs and services across the region," said Perla Rodriguez, CEO, Voler Strategic Advisors. "We are committed to producing communications that visually present important social justice and equity movements driven by community organizations and local leaders. We thank our partners for entrusting our firm with telling their powerful and life-changing stories."

Since 2021, Voler Strategic Advisors has won 15 Telly Awards. The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created for all screens. Receiving over 13,000 entries from five continents and 50 countries, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We provide solutions that are client-inspired, success driven and always inclusive of the communities that our clients serve.

For more information: https://volersa.com/

About The Telly Awards: The Telly Awards are the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receive over 13,000 entries from five continents and 50 countries. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrate. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub, and We Are Parable.

For more information: https://www.tellyawards.com/

SOURCE Voler Strategic Advisors