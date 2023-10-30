Voler Strategic Advisors Wins Gold at the 2023 NYX Awards

Excellence in video production and social media highlighting small businesses and educational equity honored by international competition.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Strategic Advisors is a recipient of two gold 2023 NYX Awards, six gold NYX Marcom Awards, and two silver NYX Marcom Awards for their video work supporting education communications and their work in strategic public relations campaigns, photography, and social media.

The NYX Awards is a prestigious international competition that honors individuals, agencies, and organizations that demonstrate extraordinary caliber in marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, graphic design, print, digital, video, and audio.

Voler's award-winning videos celebrate stories of resilience, impact and community empowerment. "We are proud of our partnerships with leading educational institutions and public service organizations, who are making a difference in their communities," says Perla Rodriguez, CEO, Voler Strategic Advisors. "I appreciate the recognition of our talented, creative team for their tremendous dedication."

With total submissions exceeding 1,500 in numbers, contributions flowed in from experts across countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Norway, Australia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, and beyond. These entries, rich in diversity and creativity, affirmed the global community's relentless pursuit of excellence in the domains of marketing and video content.

Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA, commented, "This season of the NYX Awards has set a new benchmark in this vast landscape of brilliance, bearing witness to pioneering marketing strategies, designs and breathtaking video submissions that unquestionably mark the future trajectory of our industry."

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We provide solutions that are client-inspired, success driven and always inclusive of the communities that our clients serve. For more information: https://volersa.com/

About NYX Awards: The NYX Awards stands as a prestigious international awards program, dedicated to honoring and celebrating individuals and entities with exceptional prowess across a diverse spectrum of industries and mediums. Our recognition extends to professionals and innovators in the fields of marketing, communication, advertising, creativity, public relations, graphic design, print, digital, video, and audio. NYX serves as a beacon of achievement across countless industries, symbolizing the pinnacle of excellence for those it embraces. For more information: https://nyxawards.com/

