Voler Strategic Advisors Wins Gold at the 2023 NYX Awards

News provided by

Voler Strategic Advisors

30 Oct, 2023, 11:27 ET

Excellence in video production and social media highlighting small businesses and educational equity honored by international competition.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voler Strategic Advisors is a recipient of two gold 2023 NYX Awards, six gold NYX Marcom Awards, and two silver NYX Marcom Awards for their video work supporting education communications and their work in strategic public relations campaigns, photography, and social media.

The NYX Awards is a prestigious international competition that honors individuals, agencies, and organizations that demonstrate extraordinary caliber in marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, graphic design, print, digital, video, and audio.

Voler's award-winning videos celebrate stories of resilience, impact and community empowerment. "We are proud of our partnerships with leading educational institutions and public service organizations, who are making a difference in their communities," says Perla Rodriguez, CEO, Voler Strategic Advisors. "I appreciate the recognition of our talented, creative team for their tremendous dedication."

With total submissions exceeding 1,500 in numbers, contributions flowed in from experts across countries, including the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Norway, Australia, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, and beyond. These entries, rich in diversity and creativity, affirmed the global community's relentless pursuit of excellence in the domains of marketing and video content.

Thomas Brandt, the spokesperson of IAA, commented, "This season of the NYX Awards has set a new benchmark in this vast landscape of brilliance, bearing witness to pioneering marketing strategies, designs and breathtaking video submissions that unquestionably mark the future trajectory of our industry."

About Voler Strategic Advisors: Voler Strategic Advisors is a full-service strategic communications firm offering public relations, crisis management, and strategies that help organizations achieve their full potential. At Voler, we believe that great communications drive great results. We provide solutions that are client-inspired, success driven and always inclusive of the communities that our clients serve. For more information: https://volersa.com/

About NYX Awards: The NYX Awards stands as a prestigious international awards program, dedicated to honoring and celebrating individuals and entities with exceptional prowess across a diverse spectrum of industries and mediums. Our recognition extends to professionals and innovators in the fields of marketing, communication, advertising, creativity, public relations, graphic design, print, digital, video, and audio. NYX serves as a beacon of achievement across countless industries, symbolizing the pinnacle of excellence for those it embraces. For more information: https://nyxawards.com/

SOURCE Voler Strategic Advisors

Also from this source

Voler Strategic Advisors Wins 6 Telly Awards for Video Production Uplifting Community Resources

Voler Strategic Advisors Wins 6 Telly Awards for Video Production Uplifting Community Resources

Voler Strategic Advisors won six awards at the 44th Annual Telly Awards in the categories of Sustainability, Social Impact, Education, Public...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.