Volition and Fujifilm Vet Systems Launch Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test in Japan

HENDERSON, Nev. , March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has agreed a supply agreement with Fujifilm Vet Systems Co. Ltd ("Fujifilm Vet Systems"), a leading veterinary diagnostic laboratory service, to launch the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test to veterinarians in Japan.

Volition's supply agreement enables Fujifilm Vet Systems to sell and perform cancer screening services for dogs using the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test throughout its network of central reference laboratories in Japan. The Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test is an accessible and affordable screening tool for dogs to aid in early cancer detection.

Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer, Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC said: "We are thrilled to be expanding into the Japanese market with Fujifilm Vet Systems. It is the country's leading veterinary diagnostic laboratory service with a network of ten laboratories, supplying veterinary clinics and hospitals nationwide.

"Through Fujifilm Vet Systems, Japanese veterinarians will have access to a cutting-edge test to help detect cancer in its early stages, leading to better outcomes and improved patient care. Our Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test is a simple, easy-to-use, blood screening test that can be easily integrated into preventive care programs and used alongside other routine bloodwork during regular wellness visits."

Dr. Jasmine Kway, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Volition added:

"Japan is a considerable market opportunity for Volition, as we seek to expand our Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test offering in Asia. We look forward to working alongside Fujifilm Vet Systems as they roll out our test countrywide, across their diagnostic laboratory network."

Kiyotaka Fujiwara, Chief Operating Officer at Fujifilm Vet Systems, said: "We are delighted to add the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test to our diagnostic service portfolio and expand our wellness testing offer to Japanese veterinarians. We will notify our customers as soon as the test is available for purchase."

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore. Volition's subsidiary, Belgian Volition SRL is the party to the supply agreement with Fujifilm Vet Systems.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

About FUJIFILM VET Systems

FUJIFILM VET Systems provides testing services centered on health checkups to veterinary medical facilities nationwide. We can also handle specialized examinations that cannot be performed at veterinary hospitals. In addition, we have established contract laboratories at 10 bases in Japan, and we have led the market by providing services that quickly report test results by utilizing our testing network and specimen collection network. Veterinarians at veterinary hospitals and clinics nationwide have praised its promptness and convenience.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's estimated market opportunity, the effectiveness of Volition's blood-based diagnostic, prognostic and disease monitoring tests, and Volition's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases as well as serving as a diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring tools for such diseases. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited