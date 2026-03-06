Volition Announces First Ever Automated Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test with Fujifilm Vet Systems

HENDERSON, Nev., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today announces the completion of all validation and verification of the chemiluminescent immunoassay (ChLIA) version of its Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test with Fujifilm Vet Systems Co. Ltd ("Fujifilm Vet Systems") in Japan, allowing use of full automation rather than manual plates in central laboratories.

Junichi Makino, President and Representative Director at Fujifilm Vet Systems, said:

"We are excited to be the first in the world to utilize this centralized lab automation for the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test, this is a big step forward from the current use of manual plates.

"Since our launch of the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test in July 2024, there has been an incredible amount of interest amongst Japanese veterinarians, indeed the number of veterinary hospitals registered to use the test in Japan already exceeds 1,700.

"This automated test will enable a more rapid turnaround and high throughput to meet increasing demand."

Dr. Jasmine Kway, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Volition added:

"There are approximately seven million pet dogs in Japan. Given Fujifilm Vet System is a leading provider of diagnostic tests in this large market, it presents an exciting revenue opportunity for Volition.

"Cancer is the leading cause of adult canine deaths and earlier detection can improve outcomes. The Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test is an accessible and affordable screening tool for dogs to aid in early cancer detection.

"This automated test via the Immunodiagnostic Systems (IDS) i10® automated analyzer platform is the same platform Volition utilizes for its human products: Nu.Q® Cancer, Nu.Q® NETs and Nu.Q® Discover, demonstrating the synergy across not only the Nu.Q® technology platform but also between humans and dogs."

Volition's supply agreement enables Fujifilm Vet Systems to sell and perform the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test throughout its network of central reference laboratories in Japan.

About FujiFilm Vet Systems

FujiFilm Vet Systems is a subsidiary of FujiFilm Holdings Corporation, listed on the Tokyo stock exchange under ticker 4901.

FujiFilm Vet Systems provides testing services centered on health checkups to veterinary medical facilities nationwide with relationships throughout the estimated 11,000 veterinary medical facilities in Japan. FujiFilm Vet Systems can also handle specialized examinations that cannot be performed at veterinary hospitals. In addition, they have established central reference laboratories at 10 bases in Japan and have led the market by providing services that quickly report test results by utilizing their testing and specimen collection network.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's expectations related to revenue opportunities and growth, the timing, completion, success and delivery of data from clinical studies, the timing of publications, the effectiveness and availability of Volition's blood-based diagnostic, prognostic and disease monitoring tests, Volition's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases as well as serving as a diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring tools for such diseases, and Volition's success in securing licensing and/or distribution agreements with third parties for its products. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks, including those identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™, Capture-Seq™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited