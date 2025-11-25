VolitionRx Limited Announces the First Sale of the Nu.Q® Cancer Assays for Clinical Certification in Preparation for Routine Clinical Use

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, today announces the first sale of its Nu.Q® Cancer assays to one of Europe's leading cancer centers, the Hospices Civils de Lyon, in Lyon, France.

Professor Léa Payen, Professor in Toxicology and Biochemistry, Claude Bernard University of Lyon I and Hospices Civils de Lyon, France commented:

"We are delighted to place this first order of the Nu.Q® Cancer assays to complete the internal certification process ahead of introducing the test into routine clinical practice in our hospital network for cancer management.

"We have worked closely with the Volition team over several years to develop the strong scientific and clinical evidence to support the use of Nu.Q® in the management of cancer patients. Our results indicate that measuring methylated nucleosome biomarker levels at Non Small Cell Lung Cancer diagnosis can provide valuable information about survival, progression-free survival and, crucially, enhance the identification of patients who may benefit from curative care.1-3"

Dr. Andrew Retter, Chief Medical Officer, Volition, added:

"Research conducted by the team at Lyon demonstrates that Nu.Q® Cancer technology empowers clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions and provides valuable new monitoring capabilities throughout the patient journey. By enriching clinical prognostication, Nu.Q® Cancer helps identify the most appropriate treatment pathway for an individual patient, supporting efforts to improve overall survival and deliver patient-centred care.

"Nu.Q® Cancer represents a significant advancement in lung cancer patient management, offering clinicians an additional tool to enhance precision in treatment selection and monitoring."

Mr. Gael Forterre, Chief Commercial Officer, Volition concluded:

"This is a major milestone for Volition in the commercialization and licensing of Nu.Q® in the human cancer field. We are now on the path to the first use of Nu.Q® in clinical practice, an exciting prospect which is core to Volition's mission, using our tests to help save lives. We look forward to providing more details soon."

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

