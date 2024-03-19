Volition appoints Dr Andrew Retter as Chief Medical Officer

HENDERSON, Nev., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has appointed Dr Andrew Retter as its Chief Medical Officer, effective April 1, 2024.

Dr Retter will provide medical leadership at Volition and ensure the company's scientific and clinical efforts are aligned with patient needs.

Dr Andrew Retter

Andrew is an Intensive Care Consultant at Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London, where he has worked as a Consultant since 2014 and leads Clinical Governance in Critical Care. He specializes in the management of severe respiratory failure, ECMO and thrombosis. Dr Retter is the only Consultant in the UK to hold dual entry on the specialist register in Intensive Care and Haematology, and provides national guidance on the management of complex haematology patients in critical care.

Dr Retter has worked with Volition in an advisory capacity since January 2022, to help guide the product development and clinical utility of Nu.Q® NETs – a CE-marked routine blood test to detect diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis.

Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer at Volition, said: "We are delighted to welcome Andrew to Volition. Dr Retter is a leading expert in Intensive Care Medicine and Haematology. As Chief Medical Officer he will be vital to our success – ensuring the needs of the patient are placed at the heart of our research, development and commercialization activities."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Retter said: "I'm joining Volition as I believe the company has the potential to transform healthcare through its range of cutting-edge diagnostic solutions that are simple, cost-effective and scalable, making them suitable for broad application in a variety of healthcare settings.

"In the healthcare profession, our goal is to detect disease early, rapidly treat patients and then be able to monitor treatment response. Volition's pioneering technology has the potential to do just that, and to significantly improve patient outcomes."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

