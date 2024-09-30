Volition Appoints Dr. Ethel Rubin as an Independent Director

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has appointed Dr. Ethel Rubin to its board of directors, as an independent director, effective September 30, 2024. Dr. Rubin has also been appointed as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee.

Dr. Rubin has over 20 years' experience within the life sciences sector, leading healthcare innovation and commercialization strategies for a wide range of organizations – from early-stage operations to large global corporate businesses.

Dr Ethel Rubin, Independent Director at Volition

Early in her career, Dr. Rubin served as Chief Scientific Officer and Operations Officer at BioFortis, Inc. (now Q2 Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of IQVIA) and then as Chief Scientific Officer at CSA Medical, Inc. (now Steris Healthcare), where she played a key role in technology development and commercialization. Ethel then moved to Medtronic, plc., where she held multiple leadership roles spanning external innovation, global clinical strategy and medical affairs. Dr. Rubin later took on a role at BioHealth Innovation, Inc. where she currently serves as Head of Ventures, leading a team of strategy and finance consultants who prepare and connect companies with private capital and support the entrepreneurial and investment programs of the National Institutes of Health.

Guy Innes, Interim Chair of Volition, said:

"Dr. Rubin has a vast knowledge and understanding of the life sciences industry and we are delighted to welcome her onto the board at Volition. She has contributed towards the launch of over 25 commercial products, including diagnostics, therapeutics and devices, and has been instrumental in driving collaborations and strategic initiatives. Ethel is ideally placed to support us as we commercialize our epigenetic solutions and scale our operations."

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Ethel Rubin said:

"I'm delighted to be joining Volition as an independent director. Nu.Q® - the company's transformational nucleosome quantification technology - is already commercialized and generating revenue in the animal health sector. The technology has clear potential for clinical utility within human health too, through early detection and monitoring of diseases such as cancer and sepsis. It's an exciting time for the company and I look forward to supporting Volition's board and leadership team."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

