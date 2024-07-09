Volition appoints PharmaVentures for Capture PCR™ and oncology portfolio licensing

HENDERSON, Nev., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has appointed PharmaVentures Ltd ("PharmaVentures"), a leading transaction advisory firm, to provide strategic advice and transactional support on the out-license of Volition's expanding oncology portfolio.

PharmaVentures has been engaged to act as an advisor to Volition to help secure licensing deals with industry leaders for both Nu.Q® Cancer – a range of simple blood-based assays to help detect, guide treatment, and monitor cancer, and Capture-PCR™ – a novel detection method for liquid biopsy in cancer and potentially other diseases.

Gael Forterre, Chief Commercial Officer, Volition, said:

"PharmaVentures is a respected, international advisory company with a proven track record in licensing, partnering, and strategic alliances. PharmaVentures' specialist experience in deal-making and extensive network means that it is ideally placed to support us as we seek to commercialize our potentially ground-breaking oncology and Capture PCR™ portfolio.

"We have a large amount of study data that we anticipate is close to being ready for inclusion in our data rooms and look forward to negotiating our first licensing deal in the human space."

Adrian Dawkes, Managing Director, PharmaVentures, said:

"We believe Volition's cutting-edge, epigenetic technology has the potential to significantly improve patient outcomes in the diagnosis and management of cancer patients and other diseases. Our role is to secure major licensing deals with key industry players and ensure Volition's low-cost, simple blood tests are accessible worldwide. We are delighted to be supporting Volition in fulfilling its mission."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

About PharmaVentures

PharmaVentures Ltd is a premier life science transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, M&A deals and strategic alliances. Founded by Fintan Walton over 30 years ago, PharmaVentures has acted as advisor on over 1,000 deal related projects covering licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and joint venture activities for companies worldwide.

PharmaVentures' deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and network of contacts from innovators to large pharma makes us uniquely placed to support business in all aspects of deal making and strategic planning. PharmaVentures is well known for its deep insight into deal structures and its success for generating partnering interest.

PharmaVentures' services include: M&A, Licensing, Fundraising support, Strategy, Valuations, Pricing & Market Access.

NOTE: PharmaVentures Limited, wholly owned subsidiary PharmaVentures Capital Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

For more details, visit https://www.pharmaventures.com.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

