Volition Hosts Key Opinion Leader Roundtable on Sepsis Management

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, is hosting a Key Opinion Leader ("KOL") roundtable discussion in Athens this weekend, bringing together world-renowned experts in sepsis.

Chaired by Professor Djillali Annane, Professor of Medicine at University Paris Saclay-UVSQ , and one of the world's leading specialists in sepsis, the session will include the challenges of sepsis, the connection between Neutrophil Extracellular Traps ("NETs") and sepsis and how Volition's Nu.Q® NETs technology could potentially be used effectively in clinical practice.

Volition's event is being hosted by Professor Evangelos J. Giamarellos-Bourboulis, Professor of Internal Medicine at The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens in Greece and Chairman of the European Sepsis Alliance.

Professor Djillali Annane said: "We are delighted to bring together some of the world's most distinguished experts in the field of sepsis, spanning a wide range of specialisms including intensive care medicine, paediatric sepsis, immunology, ctDNA, haematology, and critical care medicine.

"Together, we will discuss the challenges we face in detecting and treating sepsis, and the role of NETs. We will share research around potential treatments, examine different approaches to personalizing care, and consider how best to introduce pioneering diagnostic tools, like Volition's Nu.Q® NETs test, into clinical practice."

Dr. Andrew Retter, Medical Consultant at Volition and a leading UK-based Intensive Care Consultant added: "Nu.Q® NETs, Volition's nucleosome quantification technology, is a simple, low cost and routine blood test which can detect clinically elevated levels of NETs by identifying the unique biomarker H3.1. Composed of decondensed chromatin, NETs play an important role in our immune system with a unique ability to counter infections by trapping and killing bacterial and viral particles. However, abnormal levels have been linked to a range of life-threatening conditions including severe sepsis, where they can provide valuable prognostic information.

"Volition is committed to collaborating closely with KOLs and centers of excellence worldwide, to ensure that the Nu.Q® NETs test can be introduced effectively into clinical settings, to advance patient care and improve outcomes. We look forward to sharing the outputs from this invaluable KOL roundtable."

Volition's Nu.Q® NETs test is CE-marked, enabling clinical use across Europe. Volition continues to liaise with the United States Food and Drug Administration regarding its U.S. clinical and regulatory program.

Sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals worldwide and accounts for at least 11 million deaths per year. Volition's event takes place during Sepsis Awareness Month and coincides with World Sepsis Day, a global initiative to raise awareness around the disease.

Notes

Sepsis arises when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure, and death – especially if not recognized early and treated promptly. (Global Sepsis Alliance - World Sepsis Day website)

A recent study estimated that in 2017 there were 48.9 million cases and 11 million sepsis-related deaths worldwide, which accounted for almost 20% of all global deaths. (World Health Organisation).

In 2017, almost half of all global sepsis cases occurred among children, with an estimated 20 million cases and 2.9 million global deaths in children under 5 years of age. (World Health Organisation ).

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

