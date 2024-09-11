Volition Hosts KOL Roundtable on Sepsis

Professor Annane, said: "The need for improvements in sepsis management and patient outcomes is clear. Sepsis kills over 11 million people worldwide each year, and approximately half of those who survive the disease are left with devastating, long-term physical and psychological effects. Early detection and management of sepsis has the potential to reduce mortality and improve the quality of life of survivors.

"We brought together experts in sepsis from across the globe to share research findings from several large independent studies, and consider how Volition's Nu.Q® NETs technology could be introduced in clinical practice.

"It was clear from our roundtable discussion and confidential data review that Nu.Q® NETs has the potential to predict organ failure, for example, acute kidney injury in patients with infection and therefore could be used to enhance sepsis management."

Nu.Q® NETs, Volition's nucleosome quantification technology, is a simple, low-cost, accessible test that quantifies an individual's level of circulating H3.1 nucleosomes in the bloodstream, a surrogate marker for Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). Although NETs play a critical role in our normal immune response, elevated levels of NETs can lead to tissue damage, and in severe cases, sepsis, organ failure and death.

Dr Andrew Retter, Chief Medical Officer at Volition, said: "Volition is collaborating closely with KOLs and centers of excellence worldwide, and we are delighted to have hosted such an esteemed roundtable event. With a range of publications pending, we look forward to sharing latest findings at our upcoming satellite symposium, taking place at ESICM in Barcelona on Monday 7th October 2024."

Chaired by Professor Djillali Annane Volition's KOL event comprised:

Professor Derek Angus , Professor and Chair of the Critical Care Medicine Department at the University of Pittsburgh . Professor Angus is a world-renowned clinical, translational and health services researcher. (Partial attendance; virtual)

, Professor and Chair of the Critical Care Medicine Department at the . Professor Angus is a world-renowned clinical, translational and health services researcher. (Partial attendance; virtual) Professor Michael Bauer , Professor and Chair of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine at Jena University Hospital, Germany .

, Professor and Chair of the Department of Anaesthesiology Jena Dr. Lieuwe Bos is Principal Investigator within the Intensive Care department at Amsterdam UMC . He is also an associate professor at the University of Amsterdam . (Partial attendance)

UMC Professor Luc de Chaisemartin is Professor of Immunology at Paris-Cité University, and Head of the Biological Immunology Department at Bichat Hospital, Paris .

Paris-Cité Bichat Dr. Charles Dehout is an attending physician at Erasmus Hospital in Brussels , specializing in internal medicine and intensive care.

Erasmus Professor Evangelos J . Giamarellos-Bourboulis , National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece and Chair of the European Sepsis Alliance.

Giamarellos-Bourboulis Kapodistrian Dr. Caroline Neumann is Caroline Neumann is a Senior Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at Jena University Hospital, Germany .

Neumann Jena Dr. Andrew Retter , Clinical Lead in Critical Care Medicine, ECMO and Thrombosis, and Chief Medical Officer at Volition.

ECMO Professor Mervyn Singer OBE, University College London, UK . Co-chair of the Sepsis-3 Definitions International Task Force; past-chair, International Sepsis Forum; Sepsis Topic Adviser to NICE; Emeritus NIHR Senior Investigator.

Notes

Sepsis arises when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure, and death – especially if not recognized early and treated promptly. (Global Sepsis Alliance - World Sepsis Day website)

Sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals worldwide and accounts for at least 11 million deaths per year.

September is Sepsis Awareness Month and World Sepsis Day takes place on Friday 13 th September 2024 .

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

