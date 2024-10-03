Volition hosts NETs in sepsis management symposium at ESICM Lives 2024

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, is hosting a symposium at ESICM Lives 2024 in Barcelona on October 7, 2024, during which experts from across the globe will present findings from large, independent studies regarding the potential of using Nu.Q® NETs to determine a 'treatable trait' to enhance sepsis management.

The session, entitled 'NETs: Casting a new light on sepsis management', will take place at 12.30 pm CET on Monday, October 7, and will be chaired by Professor Djillali Annane, a world-renowned expert in sepsis.

Professor Djillali Annane, Professor of Medicine at University Paris Saclay-UVSQ, said:

"Volition's ESICM symposium will bring together distinguished experts in the field of sepsis to share research findings around the potential use of Volition's Nu.Q® NETs H3.1 assay in clinical practice.

"It is becoming increasingly evident that Nu.Q® NETs could play an integral role in the management of sepsis. Elevated levels of H3.1 are both a marker of badness and a cause of consequence. During the session, we will explore the role of H3.1 nucleosomes in NETosis; the clinical utility of H3.1 in a range of recent, large-scale studies, and examine how the Nu.Q® NETs biomarker has the potential to predict organ failure.

"As a Critical Care Consultant, I see the devastating effects of this disease each day. I believe Nu.Q® NETs, as a diagnostic tool, has the potential to bring about a paradigm shift in sepsis management. I hope that Nu.Q® NETs becomes widely available - in every intensive care unit, in every hospital setting - to help ensure we detect, treat, and monitor sepsis earlier and save lives."

Nu.Q® NETs, Volition's nucleosome quantification technology, is a simple, low-cost, accessible test that quantifies an individual's level of circulating H3.1 nucleosomes in the bloodstream, a surrogate marker for Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). Although NETs play a critical role in our normal immune response, elevated levels of NETs can lead to tissue damage, and in severe cases, sepsis, organ failure and death.

ESICM Lives 2024 is the annual congress of the European Society of Intensive Care Medicine and brings together intensive care physicians, anesthetists, nursing, and allied health professionals from over 100 countries worldwide.

Note:

Sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals worldwide and accounts for at least 11 million deaths per year (Global Sepsis Alliance 2024).

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, the potential uses, benefits and effectiveness of Volition's Nu.Q® technology platform. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks, including those identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish

Volition

[email protected]

+44 (0)7557 774620

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited