Volition Issues Business Review 2023

Launching the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test in some significant markets through several licensing, supply and/or distribution agreements.

Establishing several agreements to further expand access to the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test on a worldwide basis in 2024.

Driving a market access program for Nu.Q® NETs, working with Centers of Excellence globally to exemplify its clinical utility.

Completing the Q-Sub process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and establishing a clear regulatory pathway for Nu.Q® NETs.

Announcing a breakthrough early cancer detection method.

Continuing to strengthen our strategic patent portfolio.

Scaling up its operations, in particular production capacity.

To find out more about these achievements, please read Volition's Business Review here or watch the video below.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YF_DAUp45Sc

Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, said: "At Volition, we are dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals worldwide through our novel epigenetics platform.

"We believe we made great progress in our mission throughout 2023 and have in place compelling plans to move forward in 2024."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

