Volition Launches rNuQ™ Webshop Broadening Product Range

HENDERSON, Nev., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, announces the launch of its rNuQ webshop offering a range of reliable, ready to use recombinant nucleosomes that we have developed over the past 10 years.

We have developed a range of cutting edge controls for our own products, and they should be very useful in a range of research settings. Given our shift to commercialization, we are now opening up these for sale through an online offering.

Dr Jasmine Kway, Chief Executive Officer, Singapore Volition commented:

"We are delighted to launch our extensive range of off-the-shelf recombinant nucleosomes through this easy-to-use website. Manufactured in an ISO 13485 certified facility, delivering exceptional reproducibility and quality control, Volition's nucleosomes are stored and shipped at +4 °C in a glycerol-free buffer, simplifying handling while preserving structural integrity and experimental performance.

"This is a further expansion of our Nu.Q® Discover pillar, where we are now serving close to 100 clients worldwide, including many top pharma and diagnostic companies, accelerating disease research and drug development across multiple therapeutic areas. Some of these pharmaceutical companies have progressed to late stage clinical trials using our assays as pharmacodynamic biomarkers.

"We are excited now to expand our offering with this broad range of ready to use recombinant nucleosomes for research use, and potentially in the future as part of other products.

"We are also in discussion with several pharmaceutical companies for the bespoke development of assays, expanding from blood plasma to other types of biospecimens.

"We believe our rNuQ™ webshop, where one can browse, click and buy, will provide rapid access to high-quality nucleosomes for epi-drug researchers worldwide and potentially a new source of revenue on our path to commercializing our very large IP portfolio.

"In 2025 we delivered 86% revenue growth for Nu.Q® Discover and anticipate a similar trajectory in 2026."

About the rNuQ Shop

With off-the-shelf recombinant nucleosome configurations, this portfolio provides a wide range of commercial nucleosomes for research use.

Researchers can select nucleosomes based on histone composition, post-translational modifications (PTMs), and citrullination patterns, with options to tailor key parameters to specific experimental needs.

Unlike many chromatin reagents, Volition nucleosomes are stored and shipped at +4 °C in a glycerol-free buffer, simplifying handling while preserving structural integrity and experimental performance.

The range includes precisely defined PTMs, engineered citrullination patterns, and exclusive H3K18lactylations nucleosomes, some of which are not currently available from any other suppliers.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release or associated video or link may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's expectations related to revenue opportunities and growth, the effectiveness and availability of Volition's blood-based diagnostic, prognostic and disease monitoring tests, Volition's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases as well as serving as a diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring tools for such diseases, Volition's expectations regarding future publications, Volition's success in securing licensing and/or distribution agreements with third parties for its products, and Volition's expectations regarding the terms of such agreements. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks, including those identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

rNuQ™, Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™, Capture-Seq™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release or associated video or link are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited