Volition Presents Three Cancer Detection Abstracts at ESMO 2023

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, is presenting three scientific abstracts at ESMO 2023, the annual congress of the European Society for Medical Oncology.

Dr. Jake Micallef, Chief Scientific Officer at Volition, said: "We are delighted to be attending ESMO 2023 and have the opportunity to share exciting new data in lung cancer and glioblastoma, and introduce what we believe to be an entirely new method for the detection of cancer."

On Saturday 21st October, Dr. Dorian Pamart, Head of Technology and Service Unit at Volition, will present a poster (205P) titled 'A novel immunoprecipitation/PCR method for detection of plasma cfDNA fragments selectively occupied by CTCF in cancer'.

On Sunday 22nd October, Dr. Pei-Hsing Chen from National Taiwan University Hospital will present a mini oral session (133MO) titled 'Differentiation of malignant and benign lung nodules using epigenetically modified nucleosomes in plasma' in the Santander Auditorium, hall 9 at 9.30 am. The study was undertaken by Volition and the National Taiwan University Hospital and is part of a longer-term research collaboration.

In addition, Jonathan Decarpentrie, from the Research Institute for Life Sciences, University of Namur will present a poster (524P) titled 'Cell line study of nucleosome-based biomarkers in the diagnosis and detection of relapses in glioblastoma'. Volition and biotechnology company, Qualiblood have worked in collaboration with University of Namur on this latest study.

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. This website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

