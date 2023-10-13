Volition Publishes Key Opinion Leader Roundtable Report on NETs in Sepsis

HENDERSON, Nev., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has published a report summarising key themes from its recent Key Opinion Leader ("KOL") roundtable on sepsis management.

Remi Rabeuf, Lifecycle Leader at Volition, said: "We were delighted to bring together some of the world's leading experts in sepsis to explore the potential of using Volition's Nu.Q® NETs technology effectively in clinical practice. The panel discussed how Nu.Q® NETs could be used to enhance the management and outcome of sepsis patients and its potential application in early diagnosis, treatment guidance, treatment monitoring, and personalized medicine. The KOLs also discussed areas for future research."

The roundtable was chaired by Professor Djillali Annane, Professor of Medicine at University Paris Saclay-UVSQ and University Versailles SQY, and comprised:

Professor Evangelos J. Giamarellos-Bourboulis, National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, Greece and Chair of the European Sepsis Alliance.

and Chair of the European Sepsis Alliance. Professor Mervyn Singer, University College London, UK . Co-chair of the Sepsis-3 Definitions International Task Force; past-chair, International Sepsis Forum; Sepsis Topic Adviser to NICE; Emeritus NIHR Senior Investigator.

. Co-chair of the Sepsis-3 Definitions International Task Force; past-chair, International Sepsis Forum; Sepsis Topic Adviser to NICE; Emeritus NIHR Senior Investigator. Professor Adrienne Randolph , Professor of Anaesthesia and Paediatrics at Harvard Medical School , Paediatric Critical Care Physician at Boston Children's Hospital, U.S. and Chair of the International Sepsis Forum.

, Professor of Anaesthesia and Paediatrics at , Paediatric Critical Care Physician at Boston Children's Hospital, U.S. and Chair of the International Sepsis Forum. Dr Tanya Novak, PhD Scientist at Boston Children's Hospital and an instructor at Harvard Medical School , U.S.

, U.S. Professor Michael Bauer , Professor and Chair of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine at Jena University Hospital, Germany .

, Professor and Chair of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine at Jena University Hospital, . Professor Guillaume Monneret , Professor of Immunology at Hospices Civils de Lyon, France .

, Professor of Immunology at Hospices Civils de . Professor Lea Payen, Professor in Molecular Biology and Toxicology at the University of Lyon I and Hospices Civils de Lyon, France .

. Dr Andrew Aswani, Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine and Anaesthesia at Guy's and St Thomas' Hospital in London, UK and Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Santersus AG.

and Co-founder and Chief Medical Officer of Santersus AG. Dr Andrew Retter , Consultant in Intensive Care Medicine at Guys and St Thomas' Hospital in London, UK and a Medical Consultant to Volition.

Read the full KOL Meeting report 'Sepsis: hope of a brighter future' here.

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

The contents found at the Volition website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. The website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries:

Louise Batchelor/Debra Daglish, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's expectations related to the timing and launch of product sales, and the potential uses, benefits and effectiveness of its Nucleosomics™ technology platform, including the Nu.Q® NETs test. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests, a failure by the marketplace to accept Volition's, Nu.Q® NETs test or other products based on its Nucleosomics™ platform; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; Volition will face fierce competition and its intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring markets and their rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks, including those identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

Nucleosomics™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE VolitionRx Limited