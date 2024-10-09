Volition to share new 'NETs in sepsis management' data insights at upcoming webinar

Given the extensive size and scope of the three independent studies on the potential use of Nu.Q® NETs in sepsis management, which included over 3000 patients and more than 14,000 patient samples, the webinar aims to provide stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the data and offer insights into how Volition's nucleosome quantification technology could be used in clinical practice.

The webinar takes place on Monday, October 21, at 10:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time and will include updates from Volition's Dr. Andrew Retter (Chief Medical Officer) and Mr. Gael Forterre (Chief Commercial Officer).

Dr. Andrew Retter said:

"During our upcoming webinar, we will undertake a deep dive into the data presented at ESICM 2024, highlighting research findings from large independent studies on the potential use of our Nu.Q® NETs H3.1 assay to enhance sepsis management in clinical practice.

"We will explore the role of the role of H3.1 nucleosomes in NETosis; why elevated levels of H3.1 are a cause for concern in sepsis patients and examine how the Nu.Q® NETs biomarker has the potential to predict organ failure."

Gael Forterre, Volition's Chief Commercial Officer, added:

"The findings from these latest Nu.Q® NETs studies are vital to our commercialization efforts and will support our ongoing licensing discussions with key industry players."

Nu.Q® NETs, Volition's nucleosome quantification technology, is a simple, low-cost, accessible test that quantifies an individual's level of circulating H3.1 nucleosomes in the bloodstream, a surrogate marker for Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). Although NETs play a critical role in our normal immune response, elevated levels of NETs can lead to tissue damage, and in severe cases, sepsis, organ failure and death.

The Nu.Q® NETs panel and Q&A event is being hosted by Soo Romanoff (Managing Director, Healthcare) at Edison Group.

Event Details:

Title: Volition Nu.Q® NETs Data Insights Webinar

Date: Monday October 21, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM U.S Eastern

Register at: Edison Registration

To register for Volition's Data Insights webinar click here. The event will be recorded and available afterward on demand.

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZX-d95V8UfQ

