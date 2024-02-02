Volition to Share Nu.Q® NETs Strategy Update at Upcoming Webinar

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE American: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, is taking part in a webinar hosted by Edison Group, to update stakeholders on recent developments and ongoing studies for its Nu.Q® NETs test.

The webinar takes place on Tuesday, February 13th at 10:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time and will include updates from Volition's Mr. Gael Forterre (Chief Commercial Officer) and Dr Andrew Retter, a leading UK-based Intensive Care Consultant and Medical Consultant at Volition.

Dr. Andrew Retter said:

"This upcoming webinar will provide an understanding of sepsis and highlight the challenges in diagnosing, treating and monitoring the disease. It will also include a Nu.Q® NETs clinical evidence update and highlight the ongoing clinical study program and upcoming key milestones. Volition will also outline its next steps towards commercialization."

The panel and Q&A event is being hosted by Ms. Soo Romanoff, Managing Director of Healthcare at Edison Group.

Event Details:

Title: Unravelling the web of NETs in sepsis…Part II

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Time: 10:30 AM U.S Eastern

Register at: Edison Registration

To register for Volition's sepsis strategy webinar click HERE. The event will be recorded and available afterward on-demand.

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's technology go to: www.volition.com.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's estimated market opportunity, the effectiveness of Volition's blood-based diagnostic, prognostic and disease monitoring tests, and Volition's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases as well as serving as a diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring tools for such diseases. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

