VolitionRx Highlights Commercial Momentum and Multi-Pillar Execution Across $27+ Billion Total Addressable Markets

First Quarter Revenue Growth : Reported $1M of revenue in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 300% increase year-over-year.

: Reported $1M of revenue in the first quarter of 2026, representing a 300% increase year-over-year. Feline Lymphoma Manuscript Submission: Formally submitted the clinical manuscript for the Nu.Q® Vet cancer test in cats; $5 million milestone payment anticipated subsequent to publication.

Formally submitted the clinical manuscript for the Nu.Q® Vet cancer test in cats; $5 million milestone payment anticipated subsequent to publication. Global Licensing Momentum: Company confirms active discussions with more than a dozen of the world's leading diagnostic and liquid biopsy companies, including for technical evaluations.

Company confirms active discussions with more than a dozen of the world's leading diagnostic and liquid biopsy companies, including for technical evaluations. Capture-Seq™ Platform: Paper submitted for peer review; validation cohort detected over 95% of Stage I and II cancers 2 ; underscores a $23 billion 1 annualized opportunity in cancer detection.

Paper submitted for peer review; validation cohort detected over 95% of Stage I and II cancers ; underscores a $23 billion annualized opportunity in cancer detection. Sepsis & NETosis Validation: Inclusion of the Nu.Q® NETs assay in the $7.3 million government-backed DETECSEPS program in France.

Inclusion of the Nu.Q® NETs assay in the $7.3 million government-backed DETECSEPS program in France. Breakthrough Finger-Prick Detection of Nucleosomes : Expanding global market potential for sepsis testing using lateral flow.

: Expanding global market potential for sepsis testing using lateral flow. European Lung Cancer Reimbursement: Formal reimbursement submission in France remains on schedule, with routine clinical use expected by end of 2026.

Capture-Seq™ Breakthrough in Cancer Detection.

We were delighted to submit for peer review a manuscript entitled "Direct analysis of transcription factor protected cfDNA in plasma by ChIP-seq: Measurement of altered CTCF binding in cancer is a novel biomarker for liquid biopsy". This paper showcases both a new method, Capture-Seq™, and new biomarkers for the detection of cancer, holding the promise of accurate, low-cost tests for a wide range of cancers.

We also announced over 95% sensitivity for stage I & II cancers with 95% specificity in a blinded validation cohort2. For patients, the potential significance is huge. If validated in larger cohorts, CTCF Capture-Seq™ could contribute to Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) fulfilling a significant unmet clinical need.

This scientific breakthrough has generated a lot of interest with potential licensing partners. We believe that this technology could, with further development, become very widely used and we are actively advancing structured discussions with potential commercial partners to accelerate the integration and launch of this technology as soon as possible. We are delighted to have grown the commercial interest in the first quarter, with an increase in discussions, including technical evaluations.

We believe MCED represents a significant commercial opportunity with Total Addressable Markets on an annualized basis of approximately $23 billion and a potential additional $13 billion should it also prove useful in the detection of Minimal Residual Disease1

Companion Animal Health: Nu.Q® Vet Feline Milestone

We announced the submission of a clinical manuscript3 reporting the high accuracy of our Nu.Q® Vet Feline prototype assay in detecting lymphoma in cats, the most common cancer in the species4. At 97% specificity the assay detected 86% of feline lymphomas3 . This breakthrough marks the development of what we expect to be the world's first simple, affordable blood-based liquid biopsy test for feline cancer, a significant unmet need in veterinary medicine.

This represents a tremendous commercial opportunity for Volition:

The publication of this study in a peer reviewed journal is expected subsequently to unlock a $5 million contractual milestone payment.

We will also generate ongoing revenue, in this large and growing market where our technology meets an unmet need.

The Nu.Q® Vet Canine test is already available in more than 20 countries, and we believe the addition of a feline equivalent could potentially double our total addressable market in the companion animal space1.

Sepsis & NETosis Validation

The inclusion of our Nu.Q® NETs assay in a real-world interventional evaluation of early detection of sepsis, in a government-backed (~$7.3 million) program in France remains on track to start in the third quarter of 2026. The DETECSEPS program provides an opportunity to receive individualized or personalized care, adjusted to the risk of deterioration and progression to sepsis.

We reported two new, potentially large, clinical use cases for our Nu.Q® NETs assay beyond sepsis. In conjunction with the Mayo Clinic5, we demonstrated Nu.Q® NETs' potential clinical utility in aiding early risk identification which could inform targeted preventive strategies in acute trauma care. We also demonstrated potential use for patient management of a chronic disease, Hidradenitis Suppurativa,6 which affects about 1% of the world's population7. Both use cases have the potential to be large markets.

Breakthrough Finger-Prick Detection of Nucleosomes

We also announced a major technical milestone with the successful detection of nucleosomes in capillary blood from critically ill sepsis patients using our lateral flow prototype. This finger prick sample test could be used at the bedside, in the ER, or even at home in a self-test lateral flow kit, similar to COVID-19 or pregnancy testing, thereby greatly expanding the potential market beyond centralized lab testing.

With recent estimates indicating approximately 166 million cases of sepsis worldwide the addressable market is huge. All-cause sepsis related deaths in 2021 represented 31.5%8 of total global deaths, with the highest burden of mortality in lower-middle-income countries.

Lung Cancer Reimbursement Submission

In the fourth quarter of 2025, we received our first order for the Nu.Q® Cancer assays for clinical certification ahead of routine clinical use in lung cancer and in January were delighted to announce that preparation of the reimbursement submission is underway, actively supported by the Hospices Civils de Lyon (HCL), France's second largest university hospital system. Reimbursement will be a major milestone for Volition in the commercialization and licensing of Nu.Q® in the human cancer field. Once achieved, we anticipate the introduction into routine clinical use in France by the end of 2026.

Our Goal and Vision

We have developed a truly remarkable, versatile platform and have further strengthened our Intellectual Property portfolio as we continue our licensing discussions with more than a dozen of the world's leading diagnostic and liquid biopsy companies. Our goal is to enter into licensing agreements and other arrangements that will bring revenue in the form of up front milestone payments, royalties and/or other recurring revenue.

We are delighted to have grown the commercial interest in the first quarter, particularly with regards to our Capture-Seq™ technology, with an increase in discussions, including for technical evaluations. Discussions are at various stages of the negotiation process across all our different pillars; our laser focus is on executing licensing agreements and we will update you as they progress.

Our vision is for our technologies to be incorporated into tests that will be used first by millions, and ultimately, hundreds of millions of people and animals a year, with our platform licensed to a range of large diagnostic and liquid biopsy companies (and governments) worldwide. Combining our groundbreaking technology with their installed base of laboratories, analyzer machines and sales forces around the world will achieve the optimal outcome for us – large companies have the resources to realize the opportunities better than Volition.

The Total Addressable Markets1 (TAMs) for our technologies, on an annualized basis, are multi-billion-dollar opportunities, not only for Volition, but for our licensing partners. Volition has made strong progress, both clinically and commercially, and our technology is now poised to be used very widely in a broad range of clinical utilities.

Summary of Addressable Markets (TAM)1

Pillar Estimated Annualized TAM Status Capture-Seq™ Cancer Detection $23 Billion Manuscript in Peer Review Nu.Q® NETs (Sepsis/Chronic) $3.8 Billion CE-Marked / Clinically Available Nu.Q® Vet (Canine/Feline) $1.0+ Billion Canine is Commercially Available Manuscript in Peer Review

Data on File: Volition TAM Model Data on File: Volition Canale, Annalisa et al. Evaluation of Circulating H3.1 Nucleosomes in the Plasma of Cats with Intermediate-large Cell Lymphoma, 2026, Available at SSRN: http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.6657098 Vail D, Thamm D, Liptak J, eds. Withrow and MacEwen's Small Animal Clinical Oncology. 6th ed. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2019. Navarro, Sergio M. et al. . Circulating Nucleosomes Are Elevated In Trauma Patients With Venous Thromboembolism: A Prospective Case-Cohort Study. Shock, 2026.DOI: 10.1097/SHK.0000000000002807 Styliani Theohar et al. Plasma H3.1-Nucleosomes to Classify Severity and Surrogate Response to Treatment in Hidradenitis Suppurativa : A Cohort Study. medRxiv https://doi.org/10.64898/2026.01.13.26343988 Bouazzi D, Nielsen SM, Hagan PG, et al. JAMA Dermatol. 2025. https://doi.org/10.1001/jamadermatol.2025.2373 Gray, Authia P et al. Global, regional, and national sepsis incidence and mortality, 1990–2021: a systemic analysis. The Lancet Global Health, 2025; 13(12): e2013-e2026. doi: 10.1016/s2214-109x(25)00356-0

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help detect and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early detection and monitoring have the potential not only to prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and an office in London.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document. Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Media Enquiries: Louise Batchelor, Volition, [email protected] +44 (0)7557 774620

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release or associated video or link may be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that concern matters that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "aims," "targets," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "optimizing," "potential," "goal," "suggests," "could," "would," "should," "may," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other topics, Volition's expectations related to revenue opportunities and growth, the effectiveness and availability of Volition's blood-based diagnostic, prognostic and disease monitoring tests, Volition's ability to develop and successfully commercialize such test platforms for early detection of cancer and other diseases as well as serving as a diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring tools for such diseases, Volition's expectations regarding future publications, Volition's success in securing licensing and/or distribution agreements with third parties for its products, and Volition's expectations regarding the terms of such agreements. Volition's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, results of studies testing the efficacy of its tests. For instance, if Volition fails to develop and commercialize diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products, it may be unable to execute its plan of operations. Other risks and uncertainties include Volition's failure to obtain necessary regulatory clearances or approvals to distribute and market future products; a failure by the marketplace to accept the products in Volition's development pipeline or any other diagnostic, prognostic or disease monitoring products Volition might develop; Volition's failure to secure adequate intellectual property protection; Volition will face fierce competition and Volition's intended products may become obsolete due to the highly competitive nature of the diagnostics and disease monitoring market and its rapid technological change; downturns in domestic and foreign economies; and other risks, including those identified in Volition's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other documents that Volition files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about Volition's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and, except as required by law, Volition does not undertake an obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

rNuq™, Nucleosomics™, Capture-PCR™, Capture-Seq™ and Nu.Q® and their respective logos are trademarks and/or service marks of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, service marks and trade names referred to in this press release or associated video or link are the property of their respective owners. Additionally, unless otherwise specified, all references to "$" refer to the legal currency of the United States of America.

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SOURCE VolitionRx Limited