VolitionRx Limited Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Update

Conference call to discuss financial and operational results scheduled for Thursday, May 11, at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time

HENDERSON, Nev., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announced financial results and a business update for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Volition management will host a conference call tomorrow, May 11 at 8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss these results. Conference call details can be found below.

"It has been a phenomenal start to the year, with the launch of our Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test through IDEXX's reference laboratory network. It is also available as the Heska Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Screen and Monitor test through Heska's veterinary diagnostic laboratory and for pre-order at the point of care. Without a doubt, establishing global supply agreements with two global industry leaders offers what we expect to be significant revenue opportunities for Volition, and we are delighted to report a 381% increase in sales to $124,000 of the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test for the first quarter compared to the previous year.

"Our goal is to make canine cancer screening and monitoring accessible worldwide and we are moving ever closer to realizing our mission as we are expecting launches in additional countries this year," commented Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Volition.

"We also continued to work diligently in our efforts to bring Nu.Q® NETs to market, and we are now undertaking large-scale finding studies across multiple sites in the U.S. to determine clinical utility in sepsis and support an application to the FDA's Breakthrough Device Program. We believe that the Nu.Q® NETs test is a ground-breaking diagnostic aid that clinicians can use to detect the diseases associated with NETosis and anticipate that this will be a pivotal year as we progress towards commercialization."

Volition is hosting a Capital Markets Day at the New York Stock Exchange, in a hybrid format, tomorrow, Thursday May 11, at 2:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time. Volition's executive team will provide strategic updates on both Nu.Q® NETs and Nu.Q® Vet and will be joined by Key Opinion Leaders: Dr. Andy Retter (Intensive Care Consultant); Veterinary Oncologists, Professor Heather Wilson-Robles and Dr. Sue Ettinger. Details for this event can be found below.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2023 , totaled approximately $10 million compared with $10.9 million at the end of 2022.

, totaled approximately compared with at the end of 2022. Received approximately $8 million net of underwriter's fees and commissions in cash through an underwritten public offering of its common stock in February.

net of underwriter's fees and commissions in cash through an underwritten public offering of its common stock in February. Expect to receive a further $13 million in milestone payments from Heska Corporation and additional funding, including non-dilutive funding, from three Belgian agencies, in the coming months.

Event: VolitionRx Limited First Quarter 2023 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call



Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 08:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time

U.S. & Canada Dial-in: 1-877-407-9716 (toll free)

U.K. Dial-in: 0 800 756 3429 (toll free)

Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779

Conference ID: 13738662

Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Volition, will host the call along with Terig Hughes, Group Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, and Scott Powell, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations. The call will provide an update on important events which have taken place in the first quarter of 2023 and upcoming milestones.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Volition's corporate website at http://ir.volition.com. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until May 25, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-6671 (toll) internationally. Please use replay pin number 13738662.

Event: VolitionRx Limited Capital Markets Day

Date: Thursday, May 11, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time

To attend virtually please register HERE

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

