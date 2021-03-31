VolitionRx Limited Announces Publication of Significant Nu.Q® Capture Mass Spectrometry Paper

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases in both humans and animals, announced today the publication in Scientific Reports of a paper entitled "A Novel Proteomics Approach to Epigenetic Profiling of Circulating Nucleosomes".

Dr. Marielle Herzog, lead author of the paper and Volition's Research and Development Director, commented, "Our novel method detects and quantifies histone modifications present in the circulating nucleosomes in the blood of cancer patients. We believe that our work has highlighted for the first time that histone H2A1R3 citrulline is, in plasma, upregulated in colorectal cancer patients and so could be a biomarker we target for future Nu.Q® immunoassay development. Furthermore, the use of Nu.Q® Capture may open up the possibility of using mass spectrometry not only for biomarker discovery but also as a high throughput platform for screening and/or diagnostics. It is also very good to see that this Nu.Q® Capture assay was found to be robust, reproducible and easy to use in laboratories in both the U.S. and Europe. Finally, we are delighted that our report was published in such a good impact factor journal."

Commenting on the publication Cameron Reynolds, Chief Executive Officer of Volition, said, "Nu.Q® Capture is one of Volition's four key pillars and this publication is another very important step forward for the company. I am extremely pleased that we continue to be on the very cutting edge of epigenetics, and aim for Nu.Q® Capture to be an important enabling technology in the liquid biopsy space. We believe the Nu.Q® Capture technology will be useful not only when used in combination with mass spectrometry to discover new biomarkers as per this paper, but also as a DNA enrichment technology which could aid diagnosis, treatment selection and treatment/ disease monitoring when used in combination with either sequencing and/or our Nu.Q® assays."

About Nu.Q® Capture and the Project

Nu.Q® Capture acts to isolate circulating nucleosomes from human plasma for further downstream proteomic and/or genomic analysis. The work published focused on mass spectrometry analysis.

Nu.Q® Capture enabled the quantification of histone modifications using less than 1ml of human plasma, and the analysis of the global alterations of histones Post-Translational Modifications (PTMs) associated with cancer.

The project exemplified that the combination of Nu.Q® Capture and mass spectrometry can be used for biomarker discovery and that this Nu.Q® Capture assay was robust, reproducible and easy to use in laboratories in both the U.S. and Europe.

The work was funded in part by the Walloon Region.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of NucleosomicsTM, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with a small laboratory in California and additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

