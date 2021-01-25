VolitionRx Limited Opens its New Manufacturing Facility in Belgium

Commenting on the opening, Dr. Gaetan Michel, Chief Executive Officer of Belgium Volition SRL said, "The opening of the new facility will not only bring the manufacture of key components in-house thereby securing our supply chain, but it will also significantly reduce the cost of production of all these components and in turn reduce the cost of both assay development and finished products. The purchase and full fit out at a cost of just over $1 million was mostly funded by non-dilutive funding received from Namur Invest and the Walloon Region, demonstrating our continuing commitment to careful cash management. I am extremely proud that we are now a company manufacturing products as well as undertaking cutting-edge research and development."

"In addition to the manufacturing capability, we have also installed a Service Laboratory in the new facility," continued Dr. Michel. "Within this lab we will undertake sample processing for external parties such as the pre-eclampsia samples processed as a service for Nimes University Hospital, as described in a recently published paper, providing another strand to our diverse revenue stream from our proprietary Nu.Q™ platform."

As previously announced, Volition has also opened a small laboratory at California State University in San Marcos, California within the University's Innovation Hub. The employees will be led by experienced epigenetic scientist Dr. Terry Kelly, Chief Scientific Officer of Volition America Inc. and will focus on innovative projects to expand Volition's intellectual property portfolio.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases. Early diagnosis has the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also to improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with a small laboratory in California and additional offices in Texas, London and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic products to market.

