VolitionRx Limited Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Business Update

Conference call to take place on Tuesday, August 15 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

HENDERSON, Nev, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition") today announced it will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 15 at 8.30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter 2023, in addition to providing a business update. Details of this event can also be found below.

Event:   VolitionRx Limited Second Quarter 2023 Earnings and Business Update Conference Call 
Date:     Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Time:    8:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time

U.S. & Canada Dial-in:1-877-407-9716 (toll free)
U.K. Dial-in: 0 800 756 3429 (toll free)
Toll/International: 1-201-493-6779
Conference ID: 13740530

Cameron Reynolds, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Volition, will host the call along with Terig Hughes, Group Chief Financial Officer, Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, and Scott Powell, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations. The call will provide an update on important events which have taken place in the second quarter of 2023 and upcoming milestones.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Volition's corporate website at http://ir.volition.com. In addition, a telephone replay of the call will be available until August 29, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are 1-844-512-2921 (toll-free) in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-6671 (toll) internationally. Please use replay pin number 13740530 .

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

The contents found at Volition's website address are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document.  Such website address is included in this document as an inactive textual reference only.

Nu.Q® is a trademark of VolitionRx Limited and its subsidiaries.

