VolitionRx Secures Approximately $5.5 Million in Belgium Regional Government Financing from Wallonie Entreprendre

HENDERSON, Nev., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, has closed on an aggregate of Euro 5.0 million (approximately $5.5 million) in financing from Wallonie Entreprendre S.A. ("WE") in Belgium.

Volition will use the proceeds from the financing for ongoing development of its Nu.Q® product portfolio, including taking forward its clinical and regulatory program for Nu.Q® NETs, which it believes will aid the early diagnosis of diseases such as sepsis.

Volition is currently working with leading clinicians and researchers at centers of excellence worldwide to help facilitate the effective introduction of Nu.Q® NETs into clinical practice.

The Euro 5.0 million financing from WE consists of a Euro 2.5 million unsecured loan to Volition's subsidiary, Belgian Volition SRL, and a Euro 2.5 million purchase of 3,205,431 shares of Volition's restricted common stock at a purchase price of $0.8337 per share in a private placement transaction. The unsecured loan bears interest at a rate of approximately 8% per year and has a stated maturity date of December 31, 2028. Subject to certain conditions, the loan can be drawn down in three tranches at Belgian Volition's election on or prior to June 30, 2025, with Euro 1.5 million available immediately, Euro 0.5 million available from June 1, 2024 and the final Euro 0.5 million available from March 1, 2025.

Gaetan Michel, Chief Operating Officer of Volition, said: "We are enormously grateful to WE for this latest financing, and for the ongoing financial assistance we have received from agencies within Wallonia to date."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

The shares of restricted common stock were issued by Volition to WE in a private placement in reliance on an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder. The shares of common stock will not be registered under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and unless so registered may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company focused on advancing the science of epigenetics. Volition is dedicated to saving lives and improving outcomes for people and animals with life-altering diseases through earlier detection, as well as disease and treatment monitoring.

Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing and commercializing simple, easy to use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of diseases, including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis, such as sepsis. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients, but also improve their quality of life.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

