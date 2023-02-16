Volition's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test Now Available for Pre-Order at The Point-of-Care Through Heska Corporation

Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer of Volition Veterinary Diagnostics Development LLC, said: "This is a breakthrough moment for Volition: it is the first time the Nu.Q® platform is available outside of centralised laboratory testing. Our mission at Volition is to ensure that our Nucleosomics™ technology is accessible and affordable worldwide, to detect and monitor disease earlier and improve outcomes. We are delighted to be working with Heska and their remarkable point-of-care technology to enable vets, pets, and pet families to benefit from our innovative technology. We are thrilled to advance towards full commercial launch and license payment milestones."

Kevin Wilson, Heska's Chief Executive Officer and President said, "We are pleased now to offer our transformative Nu.Q® Canine Cancer Screen and Monitor Test at the point-of-care, which we believe will revolutionize canine cancer patient management. Available now for pre-order, the screen and monitoring test will assist veterinarians to detect cancer early, in the clinic, in minutes, and for under $50, to support clinical decision-making during annual check-ups, regular wellness exams, healthcare interventions, treatment cycles, and remission. While we also offer this technology at the central reference lab, we believe the benefits of point-of-care cancer screening and monitoring are significant and will provide outsized benefits to veterinarians, nursing and technical teams, pets, and pet families."

"With this forthcoming launch, millions of pets will have access to critical cancer screening and monitoring in the clinic, to catch, treat and drive recovery from cancers earlier, for better healthcare outcomes and peace of mind. We believe that this innovation will be transformative to veterinarian healthcare as Heska begins to roll it out exclusively to the point-of-care, with our global commercial launch targeted for early in the second quarter of this year," concluded Mr. Wilson.

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

Volition Signs Exclusive $28 million License and Supply Agreement with Heska Corporation to Distribute Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Test March 29 2022 Findings from a clinical study conducted by Volition and Professor Wilson-Robles and the team at Texas A&M University , peer-reviewed and published in August 2022 , showed that:

Volition's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Screening Test detected 76% of systemic cancers ( including lymphoma, hemangiosarcoma, and histiocytic sarcoma) at 97% specificity versus control.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) sells, manufactures, markets, and supports diagnostic and specialty products and solutions for veterinary practitioners. Heska's portfolio includes point-of-care diagnostic laboratory instruments and consumables including rapid assay diagnostic products; digital cytology services; point-of-care digital imaging diagnostic products; local and cloud-based data services; practice information management software ("PIMS") and related software and support; reference laboratory testing; allergy testing and immunotherapy; heartworm preventive products; and vaccines. Heska's primary focus is supporting companion animal veterinarians in providing care to their patients. Heska's business is composed of two operating and reportable segments: North America and International. North America consists of the United States, Canada and Mexico. International consists of geographies outside of North America, primarily in Germany, Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland, Australia and Malaysia. Heska's strategic focus on point-of-care diagnostic laboratory and imaging products is included in both segments. The North America segment also includes the contract manufacturing of vaccines and pharmaceutical products and a small veterinary laboratory, and the international segment includes PIMS business and veterinary laboratories. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company powered by Nu.Q®, its proprietary nucleosome quantification platform. Through its subsidiaries, Volition is developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

