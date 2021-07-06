Volkswagen Brings ID.4 Roadshow to 2021 Chicago Auto Show with All-new Outdoor EV Education Activation and Test Drive

CHICAGO, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Chicago Auto Show Special Edition, set to take place July 15-19 at McCormick Place, will feature two indoor test tracks, three outdoor activations, a street fest and dozens of brand-new vehicles that consumers can test drive on city streets. Highlighting its all-electric ID.4, Volkswagen is the latest brand to announce its plans of hosting a test drive at the show. Additional test drive opportunities will be offered by Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Jeep, Kia, Lincoln, Ram and Subaru, allowing attendees plenty chances to jump behind the wheel of the latest vehicles the industry has to offer.

"We're delighted to be able to bring the ID.4 Roadshow to the Chicago Auto Show," said Kimberley Gardiner, senior vice president for marketing, Volkswagen of America. "We have found that once people experience how well this car drives as well as its spaciousness and high-tech features, the ID.4 has the potential to bring EVs into the mainstream. We are already seeing that the majority of buyers are being conquested from traditional vehicles."

In addition, and also located outdoors, Ford is debuting two brand-new consumer experiences, Built Wild and Built to Electrify. Built Wild will feature a 30,000-sq.-ft. custom experience where auto show attendees can participate in a series of hands-on activations to help them understand accessorization, modularity and connectivity of the new Bronco family. Built to Electrify brings consumers a 11,000 sq.-ft. experience showcasing how Ford will charge into the electric revolution with a range of vehicles, both retail and commercial, including the all-new Ford F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E and E-Transit.

"This show's new outdoor element has been a positive for us, allowing us to pick up new activations and ride-and-drive experiences such as the VW ID.4 Roadshow and Ford's Built Wild and Built to Electrify experiences," said Chicago Auto Show General Manager Dave Sloan. "This is a great opportunity for attendees to take a deeper dive into EVs by test driving vehicles such as the ID.4, F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E and speaking with product specialist experts who can help explain what is uncharted territory for many people."

The outdoor test tracks and test drives will be on Indiana Avenue, just outside of McCormick Place's West Building, the new home of the 2021 Chicago Auto Show Special Edition. Attendees may register for the test drives on the show floor in the manufacturer exhibits or in the corridor along Indiana Avenue. Attendees' general show admission ticket also grants access to the outdoor test track, test drive experiences and evening street fest activities. For a full listing of specific vehicles available for test drives, please visit www.chicagoautoshow.com/about-the-show/test-tracks.

The 2021 Chicago Auto Show will run Thursday, July 15 through Monday, July 19. Ticket information and important show updates can be found at ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Auto Show

First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2021 public show is July 15-19 and will be held in the West Building of McCormick Place and span outdoors surrounding the venue. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

About the Chicago Automobile Trade Association

Founded in 1904 and located in Oakbrook Terrace, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association is comprised of more than 400 franchised new-car dealers and an additional 150 allied members. The group's dealer members employ about 19,000 people in the metropolitan area. The association has produced the world famous Chicago Auto Show since 1935. For more information, please visit www.CATA.info.

