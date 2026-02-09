Volkswagen drops clues in 'Drivers wanted' social campaign for a chance to win a 2026 Golf GTI

RESTON, Va., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkswagen is embedding subtle clues across brand social channels designed to spark viewer participation in its new 'Drivers wanted' campaign.

Through a series of social posts with embedded clues, Volkswagen is inviting a new generation of drivers to live life in the driver's seat and rewarding their curiosity. The clues direct audiences to Driverswanted.co, where eligible participants can enter for a chance to win prizes, including a new 2026 Golf GTI.

The sweepstakes opened Sunday, February 8—clues scattered within VW's 'Drivers wanted' social posts lead to a URL—and runs through Monday, March 2, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 United States, PR, or DC, 25+ years of age. Void where prohibited. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Volkswagen Group of America. See Official Rules for prize details, terms and conditions, and restrictions at DriversWanted.co.

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Volkswagen of America sells the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, ID. Buzz, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Taos, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Volkswagen Group of America operates a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee which produces Volkswagen brand vehicles including the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and the ID.4. The global Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. Learn more at www.vw.com or media.vw.com.

"Drivers wanted", "VW", "Volkswagen", model names and the Volkswagen logo are registered trademarks of Volkswagen AG.

