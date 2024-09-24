Volkswagen Integrates AI into the myVW Mobile App with Google Cloud

MY24 Atlas and Cross Sport owners have access to generative AI capabilities within the myVW mobile app powered by Google Cloud

These Atlas and Atlas Cross Sports owners can access vehicle information through the myVW mobile app

RESTON, Va. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volkswagen of America, Inc. (VWGoA) announced today the deployment of generative AI within the myVW mobile app through a strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Volkswagen is leveraging Google Cloud's industry-leading AI and machine learning capabilities, as well as expertise from Google Cloud Consulting, to power Volkswagen's new myVW Virtual Assistant and provide vehicle owners with intuitive access to critical vehicle information and services.

The new generative AI-powered Virtual Assistant within the myVW app is currently available for all My24 Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport vehicle owners, with drivers able to access information and answers specific to their vehicles.

The myVW Virtual Assistant combines Volkswagen's connected car data with Gemini models on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform to deliver low-latency, accurate information to users. Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport owners through the myVW app can use the new Virtual Assistant to explore their owners' manuals and ask questions such as, "How do I change a flat tire?" or "What does this digital cockpit indicator light mean?" In addition, myVW app users can use Gemini's multi-modal capabilities to see helpful information and context on indicator lights simply by pointing their smartphone cameras at their dashboards.

"We're driven to introduce new technologies and features that enhance the ownership experience for all of our Volkswagen customers and create love for our vehicles," said Abdallah Shanti, Chief Information Officer for Volkswagen Group of America. "AI is emerging as a utility tool for Volkswagen owners to better understand their vehicles and get answers to questions faster and easier. Thanks to our strong collaboration with Google Cloud, we're able to bring valuable technology into our vehicles that help us successfully connect to the car and our customers."

With the combination of Google Cloud's Vertex AI and BigQuery, Volkswagen is able to ground and tune Gemini models on multiple data sources, including vehicle owner's manuals, frequently asked questions from customers, help center articles, official Volkswagen YouTube videos, and step-by-step guides. Volkswagen also leveraged Google Cloud Consulting's expertise throughout the app development process, from design to deployment. This comprehensive support ensures the app not only meets Volkswagen's specific legal requirements and high standards, but also delivers an innovative and user-centric experience.

"Volkswagen is setting a new standard for driver experiences by bringing the power of advanced generative AI directly to its customers," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "With the myVW Virtual Assistant built on our AI platform – and using the multi-modal capabilities of our Gemini models – all model year 2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sports owners now have highly personalized vehicle support at their fingertips."

"The myVW mobile app helps us advance our promise of unparalleled customer service and exceptional value for our Volkswagen vehicle owners," said Rachael Zaluzec, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience & Brand Marketing for Volkswagen Group of America. "The myVW app and Virtual Assistant effectively bring a collection of different points of information into one place, giving our owners the support they value from Volkswagen."

Most MY20 and newer Volkswagen vehicle owners will be able to use the new Volkswagen Virtual Assistant in the myWV app starting in 2025. The myVW app is available both in the Apple Store as well as the Google Play Store.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen of America, Inc. is an operating unit of Volkswagen Group of America, which is a subsidiary of Volkswagen AG. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Volkswagen of America sells the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Golf GTI, Golf R, ID.4, Jetta, Jetta GLI, Taos, and Tiguan vehicles through more than 600 independent U.S. dealers. Volkswagen Group of America operates a state-of-the-art assembly facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee which produces Volkswagen brand vehicles including the Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, and the ID.4. The global Volkswagen Group is one of the world's largest producers of passenger cars and Europe's largest automaker. Visit Volkswagen at www.vw.com or media.vw.com to learn more.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

"VW", "Volkswagen", model names and the Volkswagen logo are registered trademarks of Volkswagen AG.

This information and any vehicle specifications are preliminary and subject to change. Features and technical data apply to models offered in the USA. They may differ in other countries. Requires acceptance of myVW Terms of Service. Message and data rates may apply. AI features integrated with Virtual Assistant are provided by a third-party, and use of the AI features are subject to the third-party provider's terms of use and privacy policy. Volkswagen is not responsible for the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of any information provided as a result of using the AI features. Any actions taken or reliance on such AI features are at your own risk. Always consult the Owner's Manual for specific information about your vehicle. Always pay careful attention to the road, and do not drive while distracted.

