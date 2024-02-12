Volkswagen's 'An American Love Story' Ad Zooms Ahead With 394% Surge in Traffic on Cars.com During the Big Game

News provided by

Cars.com Inc.

12 Feb, 2024, 14:06 ET

Automotive Advertisers Volkswagen, Kia, Toyota and BMW See an Average Traffic Spike of 235% on Cars.com During Last Night's Big Game

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Automakers that bet big on prime-time advertising were among the winners of last night's nail-biting Big Game with significant spikes in consumer traffic to their pages on car-shopping marketplace Cars.com® (NYSE: CARS). Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and BMW made waves with prime-time commercials highlighting electric vehicles and pickup trucks — but Volkswagen won the competition with a sizable 394% spike in traffic on Cars.com following the airing of its ad, "An American Love Story."

Even though Volkswagen's ad saw the biggest spike in traffic on Cars.com, each brand that debuted a product during the game saw a triple-digit bump in traffic on the marketplace.

Brand and Commercial

Brand Lift on Cars.com

Volkswagen "An American Love Story"

394 %

Kia "Perfect 10"

265 %

Toyota "Dareful Handle"

223 %

BMW "Talkin Like Walken"

158 %

"The biggest sports event of the year is a huge opportunity for brands to capture the attention — and spur action — from an engaged viewing audience. At Cars.com, the results are tangible," said Jennifer Vianello, Cars.com's chief marketing officer. "We've regularly seen automakers receive double-, even triple-digit traffic bumps on Cars.com after their ad airs during the game — and this year was no different. Consumers are looking for a trusted and unbiased destination to shop and research what they saw during the game, and Cars.com offers that."

While each automaker that aired an ad saw traffic increases to its overall brand pages on Cars.com, the specific vehicle models featured in each commercial also saw large spikes in traffic, showing consumers were sprinting to Cars.com to learn more about those rides:

  • Kia's all-new EV9, an electric three-row SUV, saw a 2,497% boost in traffic after its ad aired. Cars.com recently reviewed the EV9, and with high praise.

  • Used Volkswagen Microbuses and Beetles, which were prominently highlighted during Volkswagen's evolutionary ad, saw a 4,020% and 1,307% lift in traffic, respectively, after airing. The ID. Buzz is coming to dealer lots in 2024, and it will be interesting to see if it makes an appearance in next year's Big Game.

  • Toyota's New Tacoma pickup truck, the focus of Toyota's ad, received a 1,223% increase in traffic after airing.

  • BMW's New 5 Series cars saw a 1,008% lift in traffic after the humorous, celebrity-driven ad hit screens. While the i5 Series is still new to the marketplace, it also saw a bump in traffic.

Methodology

Cars.com analyzed site traffic patterns for advertised car model pages during the eight minutes before each spot aired and again eight minutes after.

For more reviews, car-buying advice and tips, visit Cars.com/News.

Cars.com internal data

ABOUT CARS.COM® 
Cars.com is the No. 1 most recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars.com empowers consumers with data, content and digital tools driven by AI technology to make informed car buying and selling decisions and seamlessly connect with thousands of local dealerships nationwide. Cars.com is the flagship offering from Cars.com Inc. (d/b/a Cars Commerce), an audience-driven technology company empowering automotive that simplifies everything about buying and selling cars. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

SOURCE Cars.com Inc.

Also from this source

Cars.com Reveals 2024 Best Of Awards: Budget-Friendly Chevrolet Trax Takes Top Spot as Best Car of the Year

Cars.com Reveals 2024 Best Of Awards: Budget-Friendly Chevrolet Trax Takes Top Spot as Best Car of the Year

Car-shopping marketplace Cars.com® (NYSE: CARS) today announced the winners of its annual Best Of Awards, which recognize the top vehicles in six...
Cars.com to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in November

Cars.com to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in November

Cars.com Inc. d/b/a Cars Commerce (NYSE: CARS) ("Cars Commerce"), an audience-driven technology company empowering the automotive industry, today...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Advertising

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.