Vollers, Inc. Announces Transition in Leadership: Tom Vollers to Retire As CEO

Tom Vollers, a critical figure in the organization for nearly half a century, has been instrumental in maintaining VOLLERS' stellar reputation, original values, and ethical principles throughout the company's expansion and growth. From his early days in the field to his roles as Office Administrator, CFO, President, and CEO, he has been a driving force behind VOLLERS' success.

Even with this change in executive leadership, Tom Vollers will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the company's future through his position on the Board of Directors and his role as an owner. His visionary guidance and experience with the company will remain integral to VOLLERS' continued success.

"This transition comes at a time of strength and momentum for VOLLERS," said Tom Vollers. "The company's executive leadership team has never been stronger, and I am confident that the strategic direction is right for the future success of the business."

Brendan Murray, the current President and incoming CEO, is a proven leader whose leadership style aligns seamlessly with VOLLERS' core values and company culture, making him a natural fit for the organization. Murray has the remarkable ability to identify and nurture talent within and outside the company, fostering individual and organizational growth.

"As we celebrate our 75th year, VOLLERS has never been in a better position for the future," said Murray. "Our founders laid the foundation for our workplace culture, emphasizing the importance of our people in driving the business success. I am honored to lead VOLLERS into its next chapter, building on our strong reputation and fostering a culture that drives results."

The Board of Directors and executive leadership team express their gratitude to Tom Vollers for his decades of dedicated service and look forward to welcoming Brendan Murray to his new role as Chief Executive Officer. VOLLERS looks forward to a seamless transition and continued success under Murray's leadership.

For 75 years, VOLLERS has facilitated private, commercial, and public projects through an unparalleled level of experience, innovation, proficiency, and safety. Building on the legacy of founders Herb and Nancy Vollers, the company continues to prioritize customer satisfaction and timely delivery of quality construction services through its portfolio of partner and owned entities, including Vollers Excavating, HVI Services, Aspen Landscaping, Assuncao Brothers, Inc., and, Layout, Inc.

