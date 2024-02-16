Vollers, Inc. Announces Transition in Leadership: Tom Vollers to Retire As CEO

News provided by

Vollers, Inc.

16 Feb, 2024, 08:58 ET

NORTH BRANCH, N.J., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vollers, Inc. (VOLLERS), a leader in the civil construction industry, has announced a transition in leadership as Tom Vollers, the current CEO, will step down from his role effective July 1, 2024. The Board of Directors has unanimously elected Brendan Murray to succeed Tom Vollers as Chief Executive Officer.

Continue Reading
Tom Vollers
Tom Vollers

Tom Vollers, a critical figure in the organization for nearly half a century, has been instrumental in maintaining VOLLERS' stellar reputation, original values, and ethical principles throughout the company's expansion and growth. From his early days in the field to his roles as Office Administrator, CFO, President, and CEO, he has been a driving force behind VOLLERS' success.

Even with this change in executive leadership, Tom Vollers will continue to play a pivotal role in shaping the company's future through his position on the Board of Directors and his role as an owner. His visionary guidance and experience with the company will remain integral to VOLLERS' continued success.

"This transition comes at a time of strength and momentum for VOLLERS," said Tom Vollers. "The company's executive leadership team has never been stronger, and I am confident that the strategic direction is right for the future success of the business."

Brendan Murray, the current President and incoming CEO, is a proven leader whose leadership style aligns seamlessly with VOLLERS' core values and company culture, making him a natural fit for the organization. Murray has the remarkable ability to identify and nurture talent within and outside the company, fostering individual and organizational growth.

"As we celebrate our 75th year, VOLLERS has never been in a better position for the future," said Murray. "Our founders laid the foundation for our workplace culture, emphasizing the importance of our people in driving the business success. I am honored to lead VOLLERS into its next chapter, building on our strong reputation and fostering a culture that drives results."

The Board of Directors and executive leadership team express their gratitude to Tom Vollers for his decades of dedicated service and look forward to welcoming Brendan Murray to his new role as Chief Executive Officer. VOLLERS looks forward to a seamless transition and continued success under Murray's leadership.

About VOLLERS:

For 75 years, VOLLERS has facilitated private, commercial, and public projects through an unparalleled level of experience, innovation, proficiency, and safety. Building on the legacy of founders Herb and Nancy Vollers, the company continues to prioritize customer satisfaction and timely delivery of quality construction services through its portfolio of partner and owned entities, including Vollers Excavating, HVI Services, Aspen Landscaping, Assuncao Brothers, Inc., and, Layout, Inc.

For more, visit: https://vollerscompany.com/

SOURCE Vollers, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.