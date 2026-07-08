Volley Automation Deploying Robotic Parking Systems at Two Marquee New York City Residential Developments

Legion Investment Group selects Volley's AI-enabled technology to unlock urban density and design potential at 38 Gramercy Park East and 550 W. 21st Street

DENVER, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volley Automation, a leading developer of advanced robotic parking systems, today announced that its AI-enabled parking technology has been selected for two of New York City's most closely watched residential developments: 38 Gramercy Park East and 550 West 21st Street in West Chelsea, both developed by Legion Investment Group.

Both buildings are currently under construction and together represent two of the most architecturally ambitious ground-up condominium projects underway in Manhattan. Volley's systems serve as an integral component of each building's design, helping Legion unlock greater buildable square footage, maximize urban density and create more thoughtfully designed living spaces on sites where conventional parking structures would have been nearly impossible.

In dense urban environments like Manhattan, below-grade parking garages and conventional structured parking consume enormous footprints and require deep, costly excavations that constrain what a developer can build above. At both projects, Volley's automated guided vehicles (AGVs), integrated with proprietary AI-enabled software, store and retrieve vehicles robotically, allowing Legion's design teams to materially reduce the square footage and excavation depth devoted to parking. The result: more livable, better-proportioned floor plans, additional residential square footage and the ability to build more substantially on sites that would otherwise have been dimensionally constrained.

Like many cities, New York is facing intensifying public pressure as available parking is becoming scarcer and more expensive. Volley's innovative robotic solutions help alleviate these city-wide concerns, without fines, fees or cumbersome regulations. Volley Automation's robotic systems offer developers, architects and building owners a suite of measurable advantages compared to conventional parking, including:

Greater Density - Up to 2x more parking capacity compared to conventional garages by eliminating drive aisles, turning radii and ramp structures

Up to 2x more parking capacity compared to conventional garages by eliminating drive aisles, turning radii and ramp structures Reduced Construction Complexity and Environmental Impact - Smaller, more efficient structures require less concrete, less steel and less excavation, reducing both construction costs and carbon impact

Smaller, more efficient structures require less concrete, less steel and less excavation, reducing both construction costs and carbon impact Increased Architectural Options - Parking no longer dictates the shape of a building's core or podium, so architects gain meaningful freedom to optimize residential design

"Legion is demonstrating how innovation can solve difficult challenges, leading to better outcomes for the buildings' residents, and the city overall," said Nick Broz, Chief Sales Officer, Volley Automation. "Instead of treating parking as a necessary evil, smart developers like Legion see it as a design opportunity and amenity."

Volley has a variety of additional robotic parking projects underway in Nashville, Miami, Los Angeles and Boston. The company recently relocated its national headquarters from South San Francisco to Denver, opening a 35,000-square-foot robotics research, testing and demonstration facility to support its accelerating coast-to-coast deployment.

About Legion Investment Group

Legion Investment Group is a privately held real estate development firm based in New York City, recognized for delivering architecturally ambitious, design-forward developments in Manhattan's most significant neighborhoods. Led by Founder and CEO Victor Sigoura, Legion's team brings over 20 years of experience and a track record of developing more than six million square feet of luxury residential real estate totaling over $10 billion in value. Legion is distinguished by its commitment to collaboration, quality, and integrity, shaping New York City's built environment through a thoughtful and enduring vision.

With a focus on long-term value creation, contextual sensitivity, and design excellence, Legion specializes in complex assemblages and transformative ground-up developments. The firm's portfolio includes 1122 Madison Avenue on the Upper East Side; 38 Gramercy Park East in Gramercy Park; 11 West 13th Street in Greenwich Village; and 550 West 21st Street in West Chelsea.

Legion previously completed 109 East 79th Street—widely recognized as one of the most successful Upper East Side developments in recent years and the largest new residential project west of Lexington Avenue in a generation. The 31-residence building, offering an extensive amenity suite, achieved a total sellout exceeding $400 million, with blended pricing surpassing $4,000 per square foot.

About Volley Automation

Denver-based Volley Automation is a robotics and software company redefining parking for the modern built environment. Using advanced automated guided vehicles (AGVs), proprietary control software and deep expertise in robotics and artificial intelligence, Volley designs and deploys automated parking garages that are smaller, smarter and more sustainable than conventional structures. Volley's systems enable developers to maximize urban density, reduce construction complexity, lower embodied carbon and deliver a seamless, valet-quality parking experience for patrons - without the valet. Partnered with industry leaders including Otis, Hito Robotic System, and Skanska, and a proud member of the American Institute of Architects, Volley is exclusively focused on automated parking with unmatched USA-based expertise and support. Visit www.volleyautomation for more information.

SOURCE Volley Automation