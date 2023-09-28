VOLO FOUNDATION ANNOUNCED THE PROCLAMATION OF FLORIDA CLIMATE WEEK™

Driving action to combat climate change in Florida

Florida Climate Week™ will be celebrated virtually from October 2nd to the 8th.

The event offers numerous exclusive experiences that address solutions to reduce carbon emissions and create more resilient communities.

Florida cities including Orlando, Edgewater, Kissimmee, Town of Longboat Key, Stuart, Winter Park, Miami Beach, Tampa, Clearwater, Fort Myers Beach, Holmes Beach, St. Augustine, Safety Harbor, Okeechobee, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Village of Tequesta, and more have announced by Proclamation the week of October 2-8, 2023, as Florida Climate Week. More cities are expected to join within the next few days.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VoLo Foundation announced today that October 2-8, 2023, will be declared Florida Climate Week™ (FCW). The week is marked with an annual event centered on the discussion and action of climate solutions in the state of Florida. This free virtual and in-person summit, which coincides with Energy Awareness Month, will unite policymakers, businesses, and individuals to address the urgency of the climate crisis and its impact on our state. In 2023, Florida Climate Week™ - Educate – Engage – Act will focus on solutions to reduce carbon emissions and create more environmentally resilient communities.

The program includes 35 virtual events and 10 in-person events that will address diverse topics

The United States is ranked as the second-most-susceptible country in the world to climate-related changes, with Florida listed tenth, following nine regions in China. Data shows that rising sea levels, flooding, hurricanes, and wildfires pose a significant risk to Floridians' health and to the state's economy. Projections suggest that a substantial portion of Florida could be submerged underwater by 2050. These changes also lead to more frequent hurricanes that threaten the homes and livelihoods of Floridians.

"With Florida being the 10th territory on the planet most affected by climate change, it was urgent that we have our week dedicated to the climate, as New York has it. I am a mother, and my vision is always set on the future," said Thais Lopez Vogel, co-founder and trustee of VoLo Foundation.

VoLo Foundation's climate action program manager and event coordinator, Nicole Salzberg, commented, "FCW will once again bring virtual presentations from our outstanding partners across the state. This event showcases our commitment to address climate change, to foster innovation, and to protect Florida's unique environment. By bringing together experts, policymakers, and communities, we outline a resilient future for the state."

Additionally, Salzberg highlighted that "For the first time, FCW will also host in-person events centered on promoting awareness, education, and most importantly, action!"

The program includes 35 virtual events and 10 in-person events that will address diverse topics, such as the effects of high temperatures and increasing heat in the state, the reduction of carbon emissions and energy-efficient solutions, the impact of climate change on children's health, the importance of civil participation, agricultural innovation and the power of food to confront climate change, the negative impacts of plastic on our earth, technology to reduce environmental impact, climate change and mental health, and educational models for sustainability, among many others. Speakers and panelists include scientists, politicians, business leaders, and community advocates, each bringing their unique perspectives and experiences to the conversation.

To register for free and access the full agenda, visit www.floridaclimateweek.org. Join Florida Climate Week™, a unique opportunity to actively participate in protecting our state and finding solutions for a sustainable future!

ABOUT VOLO FOUNDATION

VoLo Foundation (VoLo) is a nonprofit organization founded in 2014 with the mission of accelerating change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health. VoLo believes that developing and sharing knowledge through facts and data accelerates positive global change. Through original research and analysis, and, in collaboration with philanthropic and academic partners, VoLo aims to enrich people's lives, strengthen communities, and educate future generations. The organization tracks its progress through a variety of qualitative and quantitative approaches, and supports programs that generate measurable, meaningful, and sustainable results.

For more information about FLORIDA CLIMATE WEEK™, visit www.floridaclimateweek.org and follow VoLo on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube. Join the conversation using #fcw2023, #fcw, #flclimatesolutions, #climatecorrection, and #volofoundation.

SOURCE VoLo Foundation